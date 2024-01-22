OHAI.AI LAUNCHES AI VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO REVOLUTIONIZE HOME AND PERSONAL ORGANIZATION IN SUPPORT OF CHIEF HOUSEHOLD OFFICERS

Ohai.ai's AI virtual assistant, O, will support parents, caregivers, and more with family scheduling and coordination

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohai.ai , a platform leveraging AI to revolutionize caregiving and improve the lives of families, launches today led by Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder and former CEO of Care.com . Ohai.ai has raised $6 million in a seed financing round co-led by Eniac Ventures and LifeX Ventures.

Ohai.ai's AI virtual assistant, O, aims to revolutionize home and personal organization, alleviating the mental load of Chief Household Officers. O will lighten the load, providing schedule management, appointment booking, reminders, and task coordination for all who need it, from working and stay-at-home mothers and fathers, to single/widowed parents, daughters and sons who care for their aging parents, the disabled and special needs community, and the millions of families that struggle with everyday balance and organization.

According to a 2020 study conducted by Oxfam and reported by The New York Times, women would have made a collective $10.9 trillion in one year if compensated minimum wage for their unpaid care work, spending four hours per day on average. With the amount of time spent on tasks such as managing calendars, planning appointments and overseeing the family's wellbeing, the cognitive load of managing a household and caring for loved ones is a significant contributor to burnout. As a pioneer in the fam-tech space and one of the first women to take their company public, Lirio Marcelo understands these challenges and has created Ohai.ai as the solution.

"Balancing family and career has been an ongoing challenge in my life," said Lirio Marcelo, Co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai. "These experiences inspired me to establish Care.com with an exceptional team, but we still couldn't fully address the cognitive burdens that families face, impacting their overall well-being, their family's nutrition, and the daily stress that puts a strain on the entire family's mental health. Now, with Ohai.ai, my commitment to making a positive impact on families globally has never been stronger."

Ohai.ai began developing its own AI algorithms to serve families in 2023, with the intention of building the best user experience at the company's core. Based on feedback from numerous Chief Household Officers, Ohai is priced affordably at under $30 per month. The convenient SMS platform allows users to text O using their regular messaging app. Ohai.ai also utilizes a team of human assistants on call to support O when needed. A mobile app with additional features is forthcoming this quarter.

In a society where the line between work and home is blurrier than ever, Ohai.ai aims to help users balance home life and work life by optimizing their time, allowing them to focus on the things that matter most. Ohai.ai supports CHO's and other consumers in:

Taking care of yourself and your family.

Staying on top of emails.

Keeping your family calendar up to date.

Balancing work and family.

Finding time for yourself.

Feeling lighter.

About Ohai.ai

Ohai.ai is a cutting-edge technology startup leveraging AI to improve the lives of families through an AI household assistant backed by a team of humans. Launched in January 2024, this groundbreaking product is designed to lighten the load for busy parents. Meet O, the virtual assistant, who helps with managing schedules, coordinating family tasks, booking appointments, setting reminders, sorting through emails, and more.

The Ohai.ai team consists of early employees of Care.com, data science and AI experts, and product and engineering leaders from beloved consumer brands. As parents themselves, they deeply understand the pressing need for effective solutions for managing the chaos of family life.

About Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Sheila Lirio Marcelo has more than 20 years of leadership experience in internet consumer marketplace businesses, including as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ohai.ai, a cutting-edge technology startup leveraging generative AI to improve the lives of families. She was a former Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and is a founding board member of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF). Ms. Marcelo previously founded Care.com in 2006 and took it public in 2014; she was Chairwoman and CEO until early 2020 when the company was sold to IAC.

Lirio Marcelo has been honored with numerous accolades. She is a Forbes 50 Over 50 awardee, named one of Fortune's "Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs" and appeared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. She is a Henry Crown Fellow with the Aspen Institute, a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lirio Marcelo earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College, which also conferred upon her an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2015. She has a J.D. and M.B.A. with honors from Harvard University. In 2014, Marcelo became the youngest recipient of the Harvard Business School Alumni Achievement Award. Connect with Sheila on LinkedIn , (X)Twitter and Instagram .

