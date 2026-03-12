Ohana Dental Announces New Website for Its Kahala, Kahului, and Waipahu Locations

HONOLULU, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohana Dental announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://www.ohanadentalhawaii.com. The new site supports the practice's continued focus on patient experience, modern technology, and accessible information across its Hawaii locations.

Ohana Dental is a multi-location dental practice serving patients on Oʻahu and Maui, with offices in Kahala, Kahului, and Waipahu. The practice is known for providing comprehensive dental care in a welcoming, patient-focused environment, with an emphasis on efficiency, comfort, and clear communication.

The website launch coincides with several important updates at the practice, including office renovations, technology investments, and a broader rebrand of its three locations under the Ohana Dental name. Recent upgrades include the addition of a Dexis CBCT 3D scanner at the Kahala office and new ADEC dental chairs at the Waipahu office, reinforcing the practice's commitment to modern, high-quality care.

"Launching our new website is an exciting step for our team and our patients," said Dr. Elliot Kim. "We wanted a digital home that reflects who we are today — a modern, compassionate practice that values efficiency, advanced technology, and clear communication. This website helps better connect our patients with our doctors, services, and locations."

In addition to Dr. Kim, Ohana Dental is welcoming the return of experienced clinicians to its team. Dr. Aaron Harada has rejoined the Kahului, Maui office, providing continuity of care for established patients. Dr. Michael Luu will return to Hawaii in late September 2025 to practice full time at the Kahala location, where he previously served as the primary doctor for more than eight years at the former Kapiolani office.

Ohana Dental provides a wide range of dental services designed to meet the needs of patients of all ages, including:

Preventive dentistry

Restorative dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry

Dental implants and full-mouth reconstruction

Digital dentistry and advanced imaging

Dental emergency care

Sedation dentistry

About Ohana Dental

Ohana Dental is a Hawaii-based dental practice dedicated to providing friendly, honest, and compassionate care through modern technology and a patient-first approach. With locations on Oʻahu and Maui, the practice offers comprehensive dental services in updated offices designed to support efficient and personalized treatment. Additional information is available at https://www.ohanadentalhawaii.com.

Ohana Dental of Kahala

4211 Waialae Ave, Suite 500

Honolulu, HI 96816

(808) 735-7777

Ohana Dental of Kahului

270 Dairy Rd, Suite 160

Kahului, HI 96732

(808) 762-2470

Ohana Dental of Waipahu

94-050 Farrington Hwy E1 Suite 2

Waipahu, HI 96797

(808) 677-2451

Prospective patients are encouraged to contact Ohana Dental to learn more about services, locations, and appointment availability.

SOURCE Ohana Dental