Ohana Dental Announces New Website for Its Kahala, Kahului, and Waipahu Locations

News provided byOhana Dental
Mar 12, 2026, 07:43 ET
HONOLULU, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohana Dental announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://www.ohanadentalhawaii.com. The new site supports the practice's continued focus on patient experience, modern technology, and accessible information across its Hawaii locations.
Ohana Dental is a multi-location dental practice serving patients on Oʻahu and Maui, with offices in Kahala, Kahului, and Waipahu. The practice is known for providing comprehensive dental care in a welcoming, patient-focused environment, with an emphasis on efficiency, comfort, and clear communication.
The website launch coincides with several important updates at the practice, including office renovations, technology investments, and a broader rebrand of its three locations under the Ohana Dental name. Recent upgrades include the addition of a Dexis CBCT 3D scanner at the Kahala office and new ADEC dental chairs at the Waipahu office, reinforcing the practice's commitment to modern, high-quality care.
"Launching our new website is an exciting step for our team and our patients," said Dr. Elliot Kim. "We wanted a digital home that reflects who we are today — a modern, compassionate practice that values efficiency, advanced technology, and clear communication. This website helps better connect our patients with our doctors, services, and locations."
In addition to Dr. Kim, Ohana Dental is welcoming the return of experienced clinicians to its team. Dr. Aaron Harada has rejoined the Kahului, Maui office, providing continuity of care for established patients. Dr. Michael Luu will return to Hawaii in late September 2025 to practice full time at the Kahala location, where he previously served as the primary doctor for more than eight years at the former Kapiolani office.
Ohana Dental provides a wide range of dental services designed to meet the needs of patients of all ages, including:
- Preventive dentistry
- Restorative dentistry
- Cosmetic dentistry
- Dental implants and full-mouth reconstruction
- Digital dentistry and advanced imaging
- Dental emergency care
- Sedation dentistry
About Ohana Dental
Ohana Dental is a Hawaii-based dental practice dedicated to providing friendly, honest, and compassionate care through modern technology and a patient-first approach. With locations on Oʻahu and Maui, the practice offers comprehensive dental services in updated offices designed to support efficient and personalized treatment. Additional information is available at https://www.ohanadentalhawaii.com.
Ohana Dental of Kahala
4211 Waialae Ave, Suite 500
Honolulu, HI 96816
(808) 735-7777
Ohana Dental of Kahului
270 Dairy Rd, Suite 160
Kahului, HI 96732
(808) 762-2470
Ohana Dental of Waipahu
94-050 Farrington Hwy E1 Suite 2
Waipahu, HI 96797
(808) 677-2451
Prospective patients are encouraged to contact Ohana Dental to learn more about services, locations, and appointment availability.
SOURCE Ohana Dental
Share this article