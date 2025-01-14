'Ohana Health Plan and Hope Services Hawaii Launch Residential Program for Integrated Clinical Care

The six-bed, Hilo-based home is reserved exclusively for 'Ohana Health Plan members and provides integrated, sustained clinical care and case management for an average one-year stay. The property is owned by the County of Hawaii, which has an existing lease with Hope Services to provide emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The treatment-based residential program provides:

Behavioral health (BH) case management

Licensed BH clinician for therapy and psychosocial rehabilitation groups

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) for medication management

Housing case managers

Multi-disciplinary team working with health coordination for comprehensive care

This model of concentrated access to care is expected to significantly reduce sudden and serious health problems that require immediate attention, thereby reducing acute emergency room or inpatient care expenses, and improving overall behavioral and physical health outcomes.

"At 'Ohana Health Plan, we know that housing is healthcare, and we are committed to addressing housing through healthcare," said Scott Sivik, plan president and chief executive officer of 'Ohana Health Plan. "Our integrated care hub extends the continuum of care by allowing our most vulnerable members to recover and receive care in a safe environment. We couldn't have asked for a better partner in Hope Services Hawaii to help us further our mission of transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time."

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and this partnership with 'Ohana Health Plan is another step toward that vision," said Brandee Menino, chief executive officer of Hope Services Hawaii. "We also want to mahalo the County of Hawaii for their partnership, which is an invaluable resource for us to be able to make this happen. This innovative program represents what's possible when we come together as a community to care for those who need it most. Together we're giving our most vulnerable neighbors a safe place to heal, rebuild, and find hope for the future."

About 'Ohana Health Plan

'Ohana Health Plan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families – from keiki to kupuna – and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through QUEST (Medicaid), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare) across the state. 'Ohana Health Plan is a Centene Corporation company, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.ohanahealthplan.com .

About Hope Services Hawaii

Hope Services Hawaii, Inc. is a nonprofit affiliate organization of the Roman Catholic Church in the State of Hawaii. It works to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring on Hawaii Island. Hope operates seven shelters with 168 beds across the island, in addition to outreach, street medicine, behavioral health, housing, prevention, diversion, case management, and more.

SOURCE 'Ohana Health Plan