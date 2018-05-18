'Ohana Health Plan Donates 12,000 Breathing Masks in Wake of Latest Kilauea Volcano Eruption

"As the volcano continues to release fumes into the air, N95 breathing masks are an efficient way to filter out ash and particulates, especially for those with asthma and other lung conditions," said Dr. Ed G. Fess, medical director, 'Ohana Health Plan. "We also want to remind all residents and visitors they do not protect against volcanic gases and vapors such as sulfur dioxide."

During this time, 'Ohana Health Plan is also assisting members with medication refills and transportation, reminding impacted members to be aware of the following:

Pharmacies will be able to refill prescriptions early for any members in need of medication refills;

IntelliRide, 'Ohana Health Plan's transportation partner, can provide transportation assistance, if needed; for Medicaid members; and,

Deliveries of over-the-counter (OTC) items may be delayed.

"We are committed to supporting our members, associates and communities impacted by this devastating event," said Scott Sivik, state president, 'Ohana Health Plan. "The Kilauea volcano has destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands to evacuate. As we continue to monitor this situation, 'Ohana Health Plan is on standby to assist our members and ensure they have uninterrupted access to needed healthcare services."

For customer service questions or information about 'Ohana Health Plan coverage, call 1-866-846-4262 or tweet 'Ohana Health Plan's customer service team at @OhanaKokua. For ongoing updates, visit www.wellcare.com/Hawaii/Kilauea-Eruption.

For more information, visit:

Hawaii County Civil Defense (Contact Number: 935-0031) at www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-alerts

The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org/Hawaii or 808-734-2101 or follow @HawaiiRedCross on Twitter. The following shelters are open for evacuated residents:

Pahoa Community Center (15-3022 Kauhale Street, Pahoa, HI 96778)

Keaau Community Center (16-186 Pili Mua Street, Keaau, HI 96749)

About 'Ohana Health Plan

'Ohana Health Plan is offered by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. WellCare provides managed care services targeted to government-sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on Medicaid and Medicare. WellCare offers a variety of health plans for families, children, and the aged, blind and disabled, as well as prescription drug plans. The company serves approximately 4.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2018. 'Ohana Health Plan has been able to take WellCare's national experience and develop an 'Ohana Health Plan care model that addresses local members' healthcare and health coordination needs. As of March 31, 2018, 'Ohana Health Plan serves approximately 44,000 Medicaid members, 5,000 Medicare Advantage members and 500 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in Hawaii. For more information about 'Ohana Health Plan, please visit the company's website at www.ohanahealthplan.com.

