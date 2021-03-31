Ohana Kava Bar Now Selling Products Online

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Colorado Springs community have been able to enjoy the one-of-a-kind effects of kava for years at the Ohana Kava Bar. Now, we are selling our kava products online for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Our kava bar specializes in making different types of kava drinks. Kava is a root found in the South Pacific that may make you feel relaxed and help make you more outgoing. Traditionally, it's been used by native islanders in the South Pacific for ceremonial purposes as well as social purposes.

Today, kava bars are popping up all across the country. Kava is typically enjoyed in the evening similar to alcohol but without the negative effects of alcohol. Instead you get a feeling of euphoria and well being.

"Kava is a unique experience that everyone should try," one of our customers, Macarius Katreeb, said. Now, at the Ohana Kava Bar, we have made it so that everyone can order our blends of kava and try them at their leisure.

Our Online Shop

The Ohana Kava Bar offers various products like kava strainers, mixers, and growlers all made specifically for consuming kava drinks. We also offer reusable cups to drink your kava tea from. In addition, our online shop has different varieties of kava, including Vanuatu Kava and Fijian Kava. Some of our other online offerings include:

Instant Kava

Liquid Kava Extract

Kava Extract Capsules

In addition, we offer various merchandise items like hoodies, hats, shirts, and more. Show your love of our kava drinks, or share them with your family and friends as gifts. We ship our online products to all 50 states. First-time visitors to our site will also receive an offer to subscribe and get a 10% discount code.

How Do You Consume Kava?

Typically, kava is similar to tea or coffee in the way that it's consumed. Actual kava products on our website will come in resealable bags for long-lasting flavor and easy-to-follow instructions so you can make your kava teas worry-free from home.

What Are the Benefits of Kava?

Kava has many different uses across different cultures. It's designed to have a relaxing effect on your mind and body. Some users report having increased feelings of euphoria.

While kava is usually used to relax and unwind during social functions, some users claim to use it to help anxiety. A study done in Australia found kava to be effective at treating stress and tension . Some people have found consuming kava before bed to help with lack of sleep and lead to better sleep, partially due to its relaxing effects.

These early studies suggest that kava can be helpful, but we at the Ohana Kava Bar always recommend talking with your doctor before using kava products to treat anxiety or any other diagnosis.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Kava is a powerful substance that can have wonderful effects, but like any other substance, it should be used responsibly. Common side effects include drowsiness and impaired judgement, similar to what you might find from using alcohol or cannabis. If you have a history of blood disorders, kidney disease, or liver problems, it's important to consult with your physician before using kava products.

In addition, users who are taking any over-the-counter or prescription drugs should take extra caution when consuming kava products.

How Do You Make Kava?

Instructions, as well as any additional guidelines for consumption, will always be clearly printed on the back of your kava product. Generally, you'll make kava the same way that you'd make tea. Instead of letting it seep, though, you'd knead the kava roots within the water for around five minutes, strain and drink.

About the Ohana Kava Bar

The Ohana Kava Bar is a bar that serves specialty kava drinks as well as different kombuchas and other tea products. We have a location in downtown Colorado Springs at Tejon and Boulder and another shop on North Academy Boulevard. Come on by and talk to us about our latest kava offerings and specials or browse our online shop !

SOURCE Ohana Kava Bar