Ohana Restoration Grant Benefits Maui Fire Station Firefighters

News provided by

Boots on the Ground Maui

15 Sep, 2023, 06:05 ET

KAHULUI, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartfelt ceremony held on September 11, 2023, Boots on the Ground Maui proudly presented the Ohana Restoration Grant to 15 dedicated firefighters from the Maui Fire Department who lost their homes in the devastating Lahaina fires. The event, attended by the Fire Chief, many of the firefighters with their families, and Richard Bissen, Mayor of Maui, was a poignant tribute to these brave individuals who have selflessly served their community.

Continue Reading
Maui Firefighters received $4000 in support via multiple grants.
Maui Firefighters received $4000 in support via multiple grants.

The Maui Fire Department has been a vital cornerstone of Maui's emergency response system, and its firefighters have shown unparalleled dedication, often putting their own lives at risk to protect the lives and properties of others. Tragically, these courageous firefighters found themselves victims of the very disaster they had fought to quell. In the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, many of them lost their homes and personal belongings.

Thanks to the generosity and unwavering support of the community, Ohana Restoration Grant was able to extend a helping hand when it was needed the most. Each affected firefighter's family were gifted $4,000 from multiple grants, providing critical financial assistance during their time of need.

Additionally, the firefighters' families received loaded gift packages generously donated by local Maui businesses. These packages served not only as a token of appreciation but also as a reminder of the solidarity and compassion that permeates the Maui community.

To learn more about "Boots on the Ground Maui" and the Ohana Restoration Grant and how you can get involved, please visit https://bootsonthegroundmaui.com/.

About Boots On The Ground Maui:

Boots On The Ground Maui is a newly launched not-for-profit dedicated to sustainable rebuilding efforts in Lahaina, Maui following the devastating fires.

Media Contact:
Kim McLaughlin
Boots on the Ground Maui
808-344-4714
Kim.McLaughlin@bootsonthegroundmaui.com

SOURCE Boots on the Ground Maui

Also from this source

"Boots on the Ground Maui" Launches to Help Rebuild West Maui and Surrounding Neighborhoods

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.