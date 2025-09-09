ohDEER Expands to Northern Idaho, Helping Families Enjoy the Outdoors Without the Worry of Ticks, Mosquitoes, and Deer

MOSCOW, Idaho, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For families in Northern Idaho who love spending time outdoors but dread the buzz of mosquitoes, the bite of ticks, or the frustration of deer nibbling their gardens, relief has arrived. ohDEER , the nation's leading provider of all-natural deer, tick, and mosquito control, is expanding to the region with the launch of ohDEER Northern Idaho, owned and operated by Austin Wassmuth and Karen Woodard. From Coeur d'Alene to Moscow, Post Falls to Lewiston and surrounding communities, ohDEER's eco-friendly services are helping residents reclaim their backyards and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle Idaho is known for—without the worry of pests.

For Austin and Karen, joining ohDEER was about more than just business ownership—it was about finding a brand that aligned with their lifestyle and values.

"After exploring a number of franchise opportunities, ohDEER immediately stood out because of the people," said Karen. "From my very first call, I felt like I was talking with friends who genuinely cared. The culture felt real, and we were drawn to both the team and the mission. Plus, we love being outdoors and wanted a business that wouldn't tie us to a desk all day."

Austin, a University of Idaho graduate with a degree in outdoor recreation, shared that ohDEER's mission strongly resonates with his personal philosophy of encouraging active, healthy lifestyles.

"You can't enjoy the outdoors if you're worried about mosquito-and tick-borne illnesses," says Austin. "ohDEER helps remove those barriers. There's no reason people shouldn't feel safe and comfortable outside."

Austin and Karen are also eager to help solve challenges unique to Northern Idaho residents. "I see people do the craziest things to try to keep deer out of their gardens—and nothing works," Austin added. "We're excited to be the solution, their knight in shining armor."

"Karen and Austin embody the spirit of what makes ohDEER so special," said Colleen Upham, co-founder and owner of ohDEER. "They care deeply about their community, love the outdoors, and bring a passion for helping families live healthier lives. We're thrilled to welcome them to the ohDEER family and look forward to seeing the positive impact they'll make in Northern Idaho."

ohDEER Northern Idaho will offer the company's full suite of services, using 100% natural and effective products that are safe for families, pets, and the environment. Founded in 2006, ohDEER has expanded nationwide by helping communities reclaim their outdoor spaces with treatments that balance effectiveness and ecological responsibility.

For more information about ohDEER's franchising opportunities and all-natural pest control services, visit oh-deer.com or ohdeerfranchising.com .

About ohDEER

Established in 2006 in Wayland, Mass., by co-founders Kurt and Colleen Upham, ohDEER is a leading provider of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for deer, tick, and mosquito control. ohDEER specializes in all-natural products designed to address outdoor pest challenges effectively ensuring the well-being of both the environment and customers. ohDEER began franchising in 2014 and today has 19 locations spanning across Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Missouri, Texas and New Hampshire. To learn more about ohDEER visit www.oh-deer.com and for more information about the franchise opportunity, visit ohdeerfranchising.com .

