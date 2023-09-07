Ohh-Med Medical Launches Ohh-Med UK to expand the worldwide reach of Vertica, the company's home-use device for treating erectile dysfunction

TIBERIAS, Israel, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohh-Med Medical, a medtech startup located in the Tiberias Industrial Zone, has recently launched Ohh-Med UK, a wholly owned subsidiary located in England, to sell, market, and support sales of the Vertica medical device throughout the United Kingdom. Located in London, Ohh-Med UK will operate a dedicated Call centre for Customer Sales and Support to provide customers in the UK with the highest level of support.

Meet Vertica®: A safe, pain-free medical device to improve long-term erection quality.
Ohh-Med develops, manufactures and markets Vertica, a breakthrough medical device designed to improve the lives of thousands of men who experience erectile dysfunction (ED) or want to improve their erectile function. Thousands of satisfied customers are already enjoying the results of Vertica, and their testimonials attest to its success.

The company began sales of Vertica in the beginning of 2022 and received the CE-MDR approval to market throughout the EU in December of the same year. The company markets its product in Israel direct to consumers through its online shop and dedicated Call centre, and in Europe through a growing network of distributors.  

Daniel Lischinsky, Ohh-Med Founder and CEO, explained the significance of the establishment of Ohh-Med UK, "We are expanding our successful sales model to the UK, complete with Call centre and Customer Support. Our experience in Israel selling thousands of medical devices through our sophisticated Call centre and online shop has convinced me that we can copy this success in the United Kingdom, which is a huge market for Vertica."

He continued, "The timing is perfect as the results of our first clinical study, showing more than 85% success rate, have recently been published in a leading scientific journal, the IJIR – International Journal of Impotence Research, a member of the Nature group of publications. Now we have the scientific proof to support what our customers have been saying all along - Vertica is changing their lives, restoring confidence and intimacy in their relationships."

About Ohh-Med

Ohh-Med Ltd, an Israeli medtech startup, develops, manufactures, and markets a growing suite of advanced, patented medical devices designed to treat male erectile dysfunction (ED). Established in Israel, the company was founded in 2017 by Daniel Lischinsky, a serial medtech entrepreneur, who also serves as the company's CEO.

Ohh-Med's advanced medical devices are targeted to both the consumer and professional healthcare markets. Vertica®, the company's flagship device, is a non-invasive, easy-to-use device for use at home to treat erectile dysfunction. Implementing radiofrequency technology, the patented device is designed to restore the natural erectile mechanism by improving collagen quality in the penile erectile tissues.

The company began sales of Vertica during 2022 and received the European CE MDR to market in Europe in December of the same year. The company markets its products in Israel through its online shop and advanced Call centre, and through a growing network of international distributors.

