Ohh-Med Medical Launches VerticaPlus Device with a Mobile App Featuring Real-time Feedback & Guided Support

TIBERIAS, Israel, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohh-Med Medical, a leader in the fast-growing market of interventional urology and men's health, is launching the next-generation VerticaPlus with a cloud-based mobile app.

Verticaplus with the Vertica app is a supercharged version of the already successful Vertica device for erectile dysfunction. The mobile app includes real time feedback and quality tracking for more accurate and effective treatment.

The new VerticaPlus supercharges the benefits of the Vertica with the connectivity of the VerticaPlus which serves as a 'personal coach' during the treatment. The enhanced user experience includes ongoing treatment feedback, guided tutorials, and personalized parameters. The robust mobile interface provides ongoing status information and a range of functions only available on the mobile app.

Vertica, an innovative device used at home, is safe, non-invasive, simple to use, and has a success rate of 85% with some men experiencing results after just four weeks, which continued up to six months later, according to a clinical study published by The International Journal of Impotence Research (IJIR). Using radiofrequency technology, Vertica is the only device in the world that actually improves the quality of the erection over time by targeting the Tunica Albuginea in the penis to decrease leakage and outflow. This innovative method improves the natural mechanism of the erection, without the need for medication, while enabling total spontaneity in relations, and no side effects. Ohh-Med recommends men use the device three-times per week for the first month, twice a week for the second month, and following that, weekly for maintenance, or as desired. Each treatment takes about 30 minutes.

The Vertica app includes step-by-step video tutorials that guide users on how to use the device. A calendar records treatment date and time for users to track and maintain their treatment regimen.

Most importantly, the app has a 'treatment quality indicator' which indicates the quality of the treatment based on actual delivery of the low-frequency radio waves, optimizing the treatment. This, together with a treatment timer indicator, provides the real-time feedback which tracks the treatment quality and informs men 'Good Job!'

Daniel Lischinsky, Ohh-Med Medical founder and CEO explained, "VerticaPlus with the mobile app is a real gamechanger for men who need the confidence of real time feedback, or 'personal coach' as we call it, as this assures men that they are getting an optimized treatment."

He continued, "Vertica addresses a significant unmet need in the male sexual health market for an effective and long-lasting solution that actually treats the root cause of erectile dysfunction, rather than just the symptom, like the blue pills."

About Ohh-Med

Ohh-Med Ltd has established itself as a leader and pioneer in developing innovative, technology-based medical solutions for an expanding range of indications in urology. The company has developed a patented technology based on radiofrequency energy that serves as a platform to launch a complete suite of products to treat urological indications such as post-radical prostatectomy, Peyronie's disease and erectile dysfunction.

The innovative medtech company currently markets and sells Vertica®, its flagship product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction through its online shops. Vertica is designed to restore the natural erectile mechanism in penile erectile tissues. Today, over 5,000 customers worldwide are using Vertica and experiencing improvement in their performance.

The company was founded in 2017 by Daniel Lischinsky, a serial tech entrepreneur, who serves as the company's CEO. Lischinsky's vision is to transform men's health with Ohh-Med's patented radiofrequency platform, providing a non-invasive, safe, and 'natural' treatment solution for a range of urological indications for both the professional and consumer healthcare markets.

Vertica is now available online in the UK, Europe and in Australia.

For more information, please visit www.vertica-labs.com or email: [email protected].

+972-54-8051001

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446116/Verticaplus_App.jpg

SOURCE Ohh-Med Medical Ltd.