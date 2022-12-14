Ohi Launches BigCommerce App, Making Fast Delivery Available to Every BigCommerce Merchant

The latest Ohi app allows BigCommerce merchants to add conversion-boosting two-hour, same-day, next-day, and nationwide delivery options to their websites without the need for a developer.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohi today announced the launch of its Ohi app for BigCommerce, enabling BigCommerce merchants to add Ohi's conversion-boosting instant delivery capabilities to their direct-to-consumer websites.

With the Ohi app, BigCommerce merchants can add convenient two-hour, same-day, next-day, and nationwide delivery options to their online stores without any developer involvement. In addition to delivery speed, the app also enables delivery certainty (with estimated delivery date), a customizable real-time tracking experience, and other customer-focused post-purchase experiences. Merchants can connect their websites to Ohi within minutes and start selling within a month, depending on when inventory is received.

Ohi's existing app for Shopify & Shopify Plus merchants has for several years allowed top brands such as OLIPOP, Health-Ade, Solawave, and Manukora to realize ecommerce performance gains in the form of increased conversion rates, customer lifetime value (CLV), and repeat purchase rates. The Ohi app for BigCommerce now brings the same benefits to every BigCommerce merchant that joins the Ohi platform.

"BigCommerce is home to many of the most customer-obsessed brands in e-commerce," said Ben Jones, Founder & CEO of Ohi. "By introducing this app, Ohi is making it easy for BigCommerce merchants to address consumers clamoring for delivery speed and an excellent experience across every channel – not just on Amazon or in-store. We're excited to welcome the BigCommerce community to Ohi."

The Ohi app for BigCommerce is available now at www.bigcommerce.com/apps/ohi/.

About Ohi

Ohi is the leading instant commerce solution for direct-to-consumer and enterprise brands looking to grow their business by enabling powerful post-purchase experiences. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven inventory management technology and robust micro-warehousing platform to forward position inventory within city centers, Ohi enables brands to offer a premium, environmentally responsible, instant or scheduled delivery experience to their customers. Learn more at www.ohi.com.

