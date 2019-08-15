Ohio Aerospace Institute to Host Panel Discussion on the Future of Aerospace and Cybersecurity

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Aerospace Institute (OAI), a research organization with internationally recognized technical capabilities to support aerospace competitiveness, will host Aerospace Perspectives: Past, Present and the Future on September 24, 2019 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with a networking reception to follow at its Cleveland headquarters.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the 30th anniversary of OAI, the full-day program will facilitate panel discussions on the past, present and future of commercial and defense aviation as well as cybersecurity. Speakers and panelists include retired NASA astronauts Greg Harbaugh and Michael Foreman, cybersecurity experts from Ankura, legal savants from BakerHostetler and OAI's President and CEO Dr. John Sankovic. It will also offer networking sessions with industry leaders, educational panels and connections to opportunities within aerospace and research.

"Aerospace Perspectives will bring a diverse set of minds together to provide compelling insights on the aerospace industry's complex past, captivating present and unknowable future," said Dr. Sankovic. "True to our mission, the event is sure to foster countless connections and drive strategic partnerships throughout the state and beyond. We are celebrating decades of progress in space exploration and establishing a competitive presence in the global aerospace sector."

Attendees can register online at oai.org/events. There are also opportunities available for attending organizations to participate in a technology exhibit. First priority will be granted to OAI member companies. To register, interested organizations may contact Shelby Holt-Komar at ShelbyHoltKomar@oai.org.

About Ohio Aerospace Institute

The Ohio Aerospace Institute (OAI), founded in 1989, is a joint initiative of the NASA Glenn Research Center, the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the State of Ohio, ten public and private universities granting doctoral degrees in aerospace-related engineering disciplines, and numerous companies engaged in aerospace activities. OAI has offices in Cleveland and Dayton.

OAI is a research organization with internationally recognized technical capabilities in aerospace built upon the synergistic combination of exceptional individual expertise and strategic partnerships.

