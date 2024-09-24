Ohio Approves SIPPS Program as Evidence-Based Reading Intervention

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce has added the fourth edition of Collaborative Classroom's SIPPS® program to its list of approved evidence-based reading intervention programs. This decision underscores Ohio's commitment to advancing literacy education through the implementation of research-based instructional strategies that align with the science of reading.

The SIPPS program is designed to support K–12 students in developing the foundational literacy skills necessary for fluent and independent reading. Widely recognized for its structured, differentiated, and age-appropriate approach, SIPPS has proven effective in helping new and striving readers—including multilingual learners and students identified with dyslexia—achieve reading proficiency.

"We are delighted that the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce has recognized SIPPS as a critical intervention for advancing literacy," said Kelly Stuart, CEO and President of Collaborative Classroom. "This endorsement reflects the program's effectiveness in meeting the diverse needs of students across Ohio. With both SIPPS and Being a Reader now approved, educators are well-equipped to support students at every stage of their literacy journey."

In addition to SIPPS, Collaborative Classroom's Being a Reader™ program was also approved by Ohio for use in K–3 classrooms as a high-quality core curriculum. The inclusion of both programs on Ohio's list of approved materials ensures that educators have access to comprehensive resources that support all students across all tiers of instruction.

"By offering both SIPPS and Being a Reader, Ohio schools are well-equipped to provide a continuum of support that fosters literacy development at every stage," said Nicole Campbell, Manager of Educational Partnerships at Collaborative Classroom. "We are excited to partner with Ohio educators in implementing these programs to help students become confident, independent readers."

About SIPPS

SIPPS is a research-based intervention program designed to support K–12 students in developing foundational literacy skills. With its structured instructional routines, SIPPS equips educators to deliver effective intervention and accelerate student growth in reading. The program includes four levels—Beginning, Extension, SIPPS Plus, and Challenge—that are tailored to meet the needs of students at various stages of reading development.

About Collaborative Classroom

Collaborative Classroom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students become proficient readers, writers, and critical thinkers. Through its evidence-based programs and professional learning opportunities, Collaborative Classroom supports educators in creating inclusive learning environments where every student can thrive.

Since 1980, Collaborative Classroom's programs have impacted over 8 million students and 328,000 teachers nationwide, fostering academic excellence and promoting equity in education.

For more information about Collaborative Classroom and its SIPPS program, visit collaborativeclassroom.org/ .

SOURCE Collaborative Classroom