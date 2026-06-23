Ohio Bankers League Announces Sara McCarty as Recipient of the 2026 Next Generation Leadership Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Bankers League (OBL) is proud to announce Sara McCarty, Vice President of Commercial Lending at Portage Community Bank, as the recipient of the 2026 Next Generation Leadership Award.

Sara McCarty VP, Commercial Lending Officer

Presented annually at the OBL Next Gen Conference, the award recognizes an emerging leader in Ohio's banking industry who exemplifies innovation, integrity, collaboration, and a commitment to shaping the future of banking. The honor celebrates professionals who not only excel in their own roles but also inspire others through leadership, service, and a dedication to developing the next generation of industry talent.

Since joining Portage Community Bank in 2019, McCarty has distinguished herself as a rising leader both within her organization and throughout Ohio's banking community. She has played an important role in advancing the bank's strategic goals, mentoring new team members, and strengthening relationships throughout the communities the bank serves.

In nominating McCarty for the award, colleague Robert Standardi highlighted her ability to embrace challenges, adapt to change, and consistently seek opportunities to grow as a leader. He noted that her commitment to Portage Community Bank extends beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, as she continually invests in the institution's future while modeling the ownership mindset and leadership qualities essential to community banking.

McCarty's leadership and service have earned recognition throughout the industry. In 2024, she was named Lending Advocate of the Year by Alloy Development Co. for her outstanding support of businesses utilizing the SBA 504 program. She is actively engaged in her local community through service on the City of Kent Revolving Loan Fund and participation on the Alloy Project Review Committee.

Her commitment to advancing Ohio's banking industry is equally evident through her involvement with the Ohio Bankers League. McCarty currently serves as Chair of the OBL Next Generation Advisory Board and served as moderator of the 2026 OBL Next Gen Conference. She is also a graduate of the 2023 OBL Bank Leadership Institute and the 2022 Leadership Portage County program.

Upon accepting the award, McCarty expressed gratitude to the many colleagues, mentors, and peers who have supported her throughout her career. She made special mention of the late Eric Decker, crediting him with much of her professional success and for encouraging her involvement with the Ohio Bankers League.

"Sara represents the very best of community banking's future," said Michael Adelman, President and CEO of the Ohio Bankers League. "Her passion for serving customers, developing others, and giving back to both her community and our industry embodies the spirit of this award. We are proud to recognize her accomplishments and look forward to the continued impact she will have on Ohio banking."

"Sara is a shining star in community banking and a true inspiration for the next generation of bank leadership," said Standardi. "Her unwavering leadership, industry service, and commitment to developing others make her a deserving recipient of the OBL Next Generation Leadership Award."

The Ohio Bankers League congratulates Sara McCarty on this well-deserved recognition and thanks her for the leadership and vision she brings to Ohio's banking industry.

About the Ohio Bankers League

The OBL is the trade association for the Ohio banking industry – and is Ohio's only organization focused on meeting the needs of all banks and thrifts in the Buckeye State. The OBL is the voice of the Ohio banking industry fostering a cooperation that has made it one of the strongest and most reputable financial trade associations in the country.

By linking banks, bankers, and industry experts – and by pooling their intellectual and capital resources – the OBL serves as a powerful creator of knowledge and collective resources. The non-profit association is comprised of 170-plus FDIC-insured financial institutions including commercial banks, savings banks, and savings and loan associations ranging in size from just over $13 million in assets to more than $3.5 trillion.

About Portage Community Bank

Portage Community Bank is dedicated to providing commercial and personal banking solutions and fostering growth within our communities, embodying the philosophy of "Neighbors Serving Neighbors." With a focus on customer service and community engagement, we strive to meet the financial needs of our customers while contributing to the economic vitality of our community. Portage Community Bank is an equal housing lender and member FDIC. More information about Portage Community Bank can be found on PCB's website at www.PortageCommunity.Bank.

OBL Contact:

Audra Johnson, Director of Communications

Ohio Bankers League

614.340.7621

[email protected]

Bank Contact:

Connie M. Bennett, Chief Executive Officer

Portage Community Bank

330.296.8080

[email protected]

SOURCE Portage Community Bank