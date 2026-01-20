Portage Community Bank Mourns the Passing of Chief Lending Officer

RAVENNA, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Community Bank ("PCB"), the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Portage Bancshares, Inc. ("PBI"), announces with profound sadness, the passing of Eric M. Decker, Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer ("CLO"). Mr. Decker passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, January 9, 2026, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Eric M. Decker, SVP, Chief Lending Officer

Mr. Decker was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio and a proud graduate of Kent State University. Mr. Decker joined PCB in 2013 as a Credit Analyst following a successful tenure at MBNA America Bank, N.A. and Bank of America. He was promoted to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer in 2018, and later advanced to the role of Senior Vice President, CLO in 2022. Mr. Decker performed a pivotal role overseeing the bank's commercial lending team, supporting local businesses and organizations, and helping customers achieve their financial goals. A respected leader, trusted advisor, and deeply valued colleague, Eric was admired for his unwavering integrity, leadership, compassion, and steadfast commitment to responsible community banking.

During his tenure with PCB, Mr. Decker completed the Ohio Banker's League ("OBL") Bank Leadership Institute, OBL Bank Management School, and Leadership Portage County. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Decker served on numerous boards, including Main Street Kent, the Portage Foundation, the Portage Development Board, the City of Kent Revolving Loan Fund, and the OBL Next Generation Advisory Board, reflecting his strong commitment to community and industry leadership. Mr. Decker believed deeply in the mission of community banking and worked tirelessly to ensure the lending decisions reflected both sound judgment and compassion. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Decker was known for his kindness, mentorship, and genuine care for colleagues and customers alike.

"We are extremely saddened by the passing of our dedicated colleague and dear friend, Eric Decker," said Connie M. Bennett, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). "Eric was a deeply valued member of PCB's leadership team whose professionalism and commitment reflected the values of our bank through and through. His presence is greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of working with him. His spirit and legacy will forever remain in our hearts."

"Eric was a truly exceptional person, a beloved friend, devoted family man, and he will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Not only was he successful in community banking, but he was also successful in life and positively touched so many people on his journey. He was enthusiastic about everything and put everyone before himself. His impact and legacy are ever enduring," said Robert S. Standardi, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

Under Eric's leadership, PCB navigated complex lending environments and achieved record loan growth, while remaining true to its community-focused mission as "Neighbors Serving Neighbors." Outside of the bank, Eric is survived by his wife, Erika, stepdaughter Allison, and many extended family members, friends, and colleagues who will forever cherish his memory.

PCB is in the process of identifying steps forward. The Board of Directors and executive leadership team are committed to ensuring a smooth transition while honoring Eric's remarkable contributions and legacy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Eric's family during this incredibly difficult time," added Connie Bennett, CEO. "Eric left an indelible mark on our bank and lives. We have lost not just a CLO, but a genuine friend and extraordinary human being."

