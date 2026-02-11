Portage Community Bank Appoints Lisa R. Ohler as Chief Lending Officer

RAVENNA, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Community Bank ("PCB"), the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of Portage Bancshares, Inc. ("PBI"), is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa R. Ohler to Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. In this new role, she will provide strategic leadership and oversight to commercial and consumer lending, driving sustainable loan growth while ensuring strong portfolio quality, sound risk management, and full regulatory compliance.

Lisa joined Portage Community Bank in 2019 as Vice President and Commercial Lender, bringing her 30 years of banking experience, including 22 years focused on commercial lending and business financial services. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for strong relationship management, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the commercial landscape.

"Lisa brings a depth of experience and thoughtful approach to commercial lending that aligns perfectly with our mission," said Connie Bennett, Chief Executive Officer. "In her new role, she will provide strategic leadership grounded in her deep understanding of our customers, our communities, and the responsibility that comes with supporting local business growth."

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Lending Officer and continue working alongside our team to support the financial needs of our customers and communities," Lisa said. "Portage Community Bank's commitment to responsible lending, strong relationships, and local decision-making is what makes this work so meaningful."

Ohler is a graduate of the University of Toledo. She currently serves as a board member of Building for Tomorrow, the non-profit arm of the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority and is an active member of the Western Reserve Community Fund Loan Committee. She is also a member of the Leadership Akron Alumni Association, Class 40, and holds membership in the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce.

She previously served as a board member and past president of the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership and has volunteered with the Summit County CASA, the Welcoming Workforce Coalition of Greater Akron, and the American Heart Association.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Connie M. Bennett
Chief Executive Officer
Portage Community Bank
(330) 296-8090

About Portage Community Bank
Portage Community Bank is dedicated to providing commercial and personal banking solutions and fostering growth within our communities, embodying the philosophy of "Neighbors Serving Neighbors." With a focus on customer service and community engagement, we strive to meet the financial needs of our customers while contributing to the economic vitality of our community. Portage Community Bank is an equal housing lender and member FDIC. More information about Portage Community Bank can be found on PCB's website at www.PortageCommunity.Bank.

SOURCE Portage Community Bank

