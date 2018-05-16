Ohio-based Pension Consultants to Grow Client Service Offering in Indiana

Retirement Plan Consultant Aaron Stratman is heading the Indianapolis sales office. He has an intimate understanding of the qualified retirement world and a decade of sales experience. An Indiana native and graduate of Indiana University Bloomington, Stratman is excited to return to his roots.

In preparation, Stratman trained closely with Kevin Bergdorf, Trinity principal and founder and author of "The Cash Balance Conversion." Bergdorf, who spearheaded the Kentucky expansion, said, "Aaron is driven and well-versed in the complexities of qualified retirement plans. More importantly, he's honest and personable. We feel confident in his ability to build relationships and impact the wealth management space."

An independent, non-producing TPA and actuarial firm, Trinity brings unparalleled expertise in advanced plan design. The company prides itself on its transparency with financial advisors, plan sponsors and investment providers. A key value add is Trinity's Lynx program, a unique training opportunity for financial advisors where the company demystifies the secrets of pension planning, as well as shares insight into prospecting and point of sale.

About Trinity Pension Consultants

Trinity Pension Consultants was established in 2006 by friends and colleagues Anthony Warren and Kevin Bergdorf. Having worked for third-party administration firms and in the corporate financial world, both realized there was a need for a TPA firm with a fresh perspective. Trinity values communicating clearly, building strong relationships and designing plans that put client needs first. The company employs 50 people and serves clients nationwide, partnering with mutual fund companies, insurance companies, brokerage firms, open-architecture arrangements and others. Learn more at www.TrinityPension.com.

