Ohio-Based Wash-N-Fill Sold to Ridi Stores

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a leading investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of two (2) Wash-N-Fill car washes to local c-store, gas and car wash operator Ridi Stores.

Wash-n-Fill is a multi-site car wash operator with a total of six (6) locations in northwest Ohio in Defiance, Napoleon, and Findlay. The CWA team represented Wash-n-Fill on the transaction.

"We're thrilled to assist another family-owned car wash business monetize their many years of hard work," commented Colin May, Managing Director at CWA. "Loui Ridi and his team at Ridi's were a great buyer to transact with and we are happy to see these car washes acquired by another local family-owned business."

About Car Wash Advisory

Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm based in New York City specializing in, and focused solely on, the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com

