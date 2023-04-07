Ohio Children's Trust Fund Encourages Positive Childhood Experiences To Address National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Free Resources Available for Ohio Families and Organizations Through Ohio Children's Trust Fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's state chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America is emphasizing the importance of Positive Childhood Experiences during April's National Child Abuse Prevention Month, by encouraging all adults to Be A Hero in the Eyes of a Child.

Nicole Sillaman, Executive Director of the Ohio Children's Trust Fund (OCTF), explains that all adults can play a role in supporting families and ensuring children are safe.

OCTF supports parenting programs across the state through eight regional prevention councils. The programs and services offered can help parents develop or improve skills to navigate the challenges of parenting and the stressors of life. In many of these free programs and services parents are also able to find support and understanding from other parents or caregivers and information on additional resources in their community.

"Our goal is to empower parents by offering them tools for their parent toolbox. Every parent's toolbox looks different, but they all have the same purpose of building up happy and safe children." Sillaman said.

Every Ohioan can support the campaign by being a trusted adult supporter and offering daily reinforcement that helps children feel cared for and safe. Some simple ways that adults can create a positive experience include:

Spending time playing games, talking openly, and exploring new environments or experiences.

Being a listening ear and offering acceptance and guidance.

Sharing your experience with difficult situations to create connection and open conversation.

The Ohio Children's Trust Fund will also honor eight Ohioans for their work in promoting and preserving the well-being of children. The Everyday Ohio Heroes Award celebrates individuals and organizations that dedicate their time, efforts, and lives to preventing child abuse and neglect.

Visit www.octf.ohio.gov to find additional information and resources regarding OCTF's child abuse and child neglect prevention efforts. To report suspected child abuse or neglect 24/7 in Ohio, call 1-855-OH-CHILD (855-642-4453). The number is toll-free, and reports can be made anonymously.

Media Contact:

Bill Teets | Ohio Department of Job and Family Services | 614-403-2331 |[email protected]

Dasia Clemente | Ohio Department of Job and Family Services | 614-817-2945 | [email protected]

SOURCE Ohio Children’s Trust Fund