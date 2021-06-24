Ohio Coalition for Safety & Fairness: Murder victims' families to rally Ohioans in 13 county "RV Barnstorm" against parole for juvenile killers

WARREN, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Kirk, grandson of Niles murder victim Marie Belcastro , will hold 13 separate events to protest Senate Bill 256 , the new Ohio law that could free Belcastro's killer. SB256, effective since April, mandates parole eligibility for almost all juvenile criminals, forcing victims to endure traumatizing parole hearings every five years. Kirk, along with other survivors, is working to amend or repeal the law through the legislature, courts, and Ohio Constitutional amendment.

Beneficiaries of the bill include Gavon Ramsay , who murdered and sexually assaulted 98-year-old Margaret Douglas in Wadsworth and Jacob Larosa, who attempted to rape and then murdered 94-year-old Marie Belcastro in 2015.

"SB 256 is devastating to victims, as it forces us to endure traumatizing parole hearings, robs us of closure, and betrays our faith in the justice system. Victims' devastation is enhanced by lawmakers' apparent disregard for us," said Patty Sacco, great-niece of Margaret Douglas.

Kirk and Sacco have written hundreds of letters to Ohio lawmakers, including a five-page hand-written UPS Next Day Air letter to Gov. DeWine. "He never wrote back, never called, and I've known him for 31 years. Of Ohio's 132 legislators, many of whom I know very well, only four have responded to our letters and phone calls. Four."

Kirk is crowd-funding the tour. He and his family will meet with voters, fellow victims, media, and lawmakers. "Ohioans passed Marsy's Law with 83% of the vote," said Kirk. "When voters learn what their leaders did with SB256 in a lame duck session, they'll demand change. We're coming back to Ohio to shine a bright light on this pro-killer, anti-victim law."

The tour will include Kirk filing a petition for injunction against the bill in Trumbull County, as well as a final event at Capital Square in Columbus. Other stops include Bowling Green, Lima, Wapakoneta, Findlay, Kettering, Xenia, Delaware, Marion, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Warren, and finally Columbus. The tour is Monday June 28-July 2, and July 9 ( Complete Itinerary).

The Ohio Coalition for Safety and Fairness was founded to speak up for surviving victims of juvenile murderers in Ohio. We are NOT a non-profit, as we often advocate in the political realm. For more: www.OhioCSF.com

