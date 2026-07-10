OHIO CONFERENCE OF TEAMSTERS ANNOUNCE 2026 CONGRESSIONAL ENDORSEMENTS

Union Supports Sherrod Brown, Bipartisan House Members Who Voted for FLCA

AKRON, Ohio, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ohio Conference of Teamsters announced its endorsements in Ohio's 2026 congressional races, backing Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) for the U.S. Senate and a bipartisan slate of candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives who have demonstrated their commitment to workers' rights and advancing the Faster Labor Contracts Act (FLCA).

The Conference endorsed for the U.S. House of Representatives Greg Landsman (D-1st District), Joyce Beatty (D-3rd District), Michael Rulli (R-6th District), Max Miller (R-7th District), Marcy Kaptur (D-9th District), Mike Turner (R-10th District), Shontel Brown (D-11th District), Emilia Sykes (D-13th District), David Joyce (R-14th District), and Mike Carey (R-15th District).

"We've endorsed this bipartisan coalition of candidates because they've proven they're willing to take on Corporate America and advocate on behalf of our members in Congress," said Pat Darrow, President of the Ohio Conference of Teamsters. "We don't care about party affiliation — we care about whether our elected officials will empower workers and create middle-class union jobs. The majority of voters throughout our state feel the same way."

Brown has spent decades fighting for Teamsters in Ohio and across the country. He successfully led the legislative battle to protect earned pension benefits for Teamsters retirees, introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act, and stood shoulder to shoulder with Teamsters on the picket line and at the bargaining table. If elected, Brown has committed to co-sponsoring the Faster Labor Contracts Act in the Senate.

Every incumbent candidate endorsed by the Ohio Conference of Teamsters voted for the Faster Labor Contracts Act in June. The Teamsters-backed bill which would become the strongest labor law in decades, streamlining the bargaining process for newly organized workers to secure their first union contract.

"The FLCA is a make-or-break issue for our endorsement, and this slate of candidates is committed to getting it across the finish line," Darrow said. "We look forward to helping elect them in November."

The Ohio Conference of Teamsters represents over 50,000 workers throughout the state. For more information, go to ohioteamsters.org.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Ohio Conference of Teamsters