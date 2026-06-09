Ohio Connections Academy Honors the Class of 2026, Featuring 482 Graduates

Graduates of the online public school earned more than $2.2 million in scholarships and awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for students in grades K-12, recently celebrated the achievements of 482 seniors from across the state as members of the Class of 2026. On Saturday, June 6, friends, family, teachers and staff gathered at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus to honor the graduating class.

"At Ohio Connections Academy, we know that every student's path to success is unique," said Superintendent Marie Hanna. "Many of the families and students we serve come to us seeking the flexibility and personalized learning environment they need to thrive. As we celebrate the Class of 2026, we're proud not only of what our graduates have accomplished, but also of the bright futures that lie ahead."

Ohio Connections Academy's Class of 2026 represents a diverse group of students from across the state who have benefitted from a personalized, high-quality online education. Among the graduating class, more than 32 percent plan to continue their education at the college or university level. This fall will see graduating seniors enroll at schools such as Case Western Reserve University, City University of New York, Fordham University, Loyola University Chicago, Michigan State University, The Ohio State University, and Wake Forest University, among others. Additionally, 45 percent have expressed plans to enter the workforce after graduation, while others intend to pursue vocational training, military service, or a gap year.

Ohio Connections Academy's Class of 2026 includes students recognized for a range of academic achievements and statewide honors, including a Gates Scholar, a College Board First-Generation Recognition Award winner, College Board School Recognition Award winners, and more than 20 Governor's Merit Scholarship recipients. The class also includes students who earned associate degrees through the school's College Credit Plus program and graduates of Ohio Connections Academy's career tech education program.

Additionally, several graduates also earned full-tuition scholarships for academic, athletic, and performing arts achievement, helping the Class of 2026 secure more than $2.2 million in scholarships and awards.

Student honorary commencement speakers were Anita Bennett of Richmond Heights, Zoey Foster of Amelia, Lina Hegazy of Marion, and Xander Spyropoulos of Springboro.

The commencement address was delivered by U.S. Navy veteran Pete LuPiba, who serves as Ohio's representative to the Military Interstate Children's Compact Commission and is the founder of Ohio's Purple Star School Award, which recognizes Military-connected family-friendly schools and communities. Ohio Connections Academy is one of more than 850 Purple Star schools and 51 Collegiate Purple Star campuses.

Ohio Connections Academy serves more than 5,000 students in grades K-12 statewide and offers a comprehensive virtual school experience that keeps students motivated and engaged with a strong circle of support and a deep sense of belonging. The school's team of supportive and experienced educators, specially trained in online instruction, establish meaningful connections with students, helping them achieve their full potential and reach their goals. Parents and caregivers are involved in the learning journey as their child's Learning Coach, serving as their mentor and guide throughout the school day.

Ohio Connections Academy continues to prepare students for life after graduation through its established College and Career Readiness program. Available to middle and high school students, the program blends core academic coursework with industry aligned, career-focused pathways, including IT, business, health sciences, and marketing. Students also build durable skills such as leadership, critical thinking, and teamwork, while gaining access to career exploration and industry networking opportunities that help them build confidence, make connections, and clarify their future goals.

Enrollment for the 2026-27 academic year is now underway, and the school is offering virtual information sessions for families who want to explore whether online learning is the right fit. To learn more about Ohio Connections Academy or start the enrollment process, visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Ohio Connections Academy

Ohio Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across the state. True to our name, we believe meaningful connections drive better academic outcomes, so we build a strong circle of support that unites students, families, and educators. We create a high-quality educational experience that helps keep students engaged in a safe learning environment. Beyond academics, our teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, partnering with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills needed to thrive in the real world by becoming resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com.

SOURCE Connections Academy