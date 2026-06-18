Pennwood Cyber Charter School Celebrates Graduating Class of 2026

Online public charter school serving K-12 students across Pennsylvania celebrates more than 200

graduates with an in-person ceremony in Lancaster, PA

YORK, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennwood Cyber Charter School, a taxpayer-funded online public school serving K-12 students across Pennsylvania, recently celebrated 204 graduates from the Class of 2026. Students and families gathered at Saint Joseph's University in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for an in-person commencement ceremony that recognized graduates' achievements and celebrated their promising futures ahead.

"This graduating class has shown remarkable growth, and we couldn't be prouder to have supported them every step of the way," said Chris Moser, CEO at Pennwood Cyber Charter School. "While it's bittersweet to see them go, our graduates leave with the skills and confidence to pursue their goals, and we're excited to see all they will accomplish in their next chapter of life."

Pennwood Cyber Charter School's Class of 2026 is a diverse group of students from across Pennsylvania who have thrived in a personalized, high-quality online education. Among the graduating class, 41 percent plan to enter the workforce and 31 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, including East Stroudsburg University, Pennsylvania Western University – Edinboro, and Thomas Jefferson University. Additionally, 14 percent plan to receive vocational training, and 10 percent plan to serve in the military or take a gap year.

For Lebanon, Pennsylvania native and graduation student speaker Yeshuel Garcia-Moran, Pennwood Cyber Charter School's flexible learning model and supportive team of educators made it possible for him to transfer last year and still graduate early. "Pennwood Cyber Charter School gave me the flexibility I needed to keep up with my schoolwork while working and balancing other personal responsibilities in my life. Without that flexibility, graduating early wouldn't have been possible," said Yeshuel.

Tunkhannock resident and graduation student speaker Madison Mccrossen shared that Pennwood Cyber Charter School's supportive teachers and personalized learning environment helped transform the way they experienced education. By fostering meaningful relationships and making coursework accessible and engaging, the school gave them the confidence to succeed and feel like they truly belonged.

"Pennwood Cyber Charter School gave me the confidence to be myself and truly succeed," said Madison. "My teachers made learning easy to understand, and for the first time, I actually understood the material. They were always willing to stay after live classes to answer questions and discuss lessons with me. Even though they were professional, it often felt like I was talking to a friend, and that meant so much. Their support and encouragement made all the difference in my education."

Madison will attend Pennsylvania State University in the fall.

Pennwood Cyber Charter School serves more than 1,800 students statewide and provides a high-quality, engaging educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged with a strong circle of support and a deep sense of belonging. Students benefit from the school's team of supportive and experienced educators, who are specially trained in online instruction and skilled at establishing meaningful connections that set students up for success. Parents, guardians, and caregivers are involved in the educational journey as their child's Learning Coach, while partnering with their child's teachers, school counselor, and other dedicated faculty. Parents and students have unlimited access to the Cook Center for Human Connection for additional counseling and mental health support.

Pennwood Cyber Charter School uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, and its K-12 curriculum offers both core and elective courses aligned to Pennsylvania state standards. The school's curriculum caters to students' personal interests, alongside opportunities for social engagement through clubs, virtual and in-person activities, and interactive pop-up events with their peers and teachers.

At Pennwood Cyber Charter School, students have access to an enhanced curriculum with a unique extended three-week Connections Term ("C-Term"), an additional session to the standard 195 school days. During C-Term, high school students on track for graduation can take college-preparatory courses and engage in Project-Based Learning initiatives, while K-8 students can explore career and college preparation aligned with the Pennsylvania Career Education and Work Standards. The C-Term offering is an exciting opportunity for families, providing a unique program in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that helps Pennwood Cyber Charter School students develop the skills needed to be future-ready.

The school prepares students for the future through its range of college and career readiness offerings that integrate traditional academics with industry-leading career-focused programs. At Pennwood Cyber Charter School, students can earn a high school diploma while also having the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications and college credit simultaneously through the school's dual-credit and tri-credit offerings. Students have access to course offerings with industry-leading partners like Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies, Coursera, Credly, and Home Depot Path to Pro.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is now open for students in grades K-12 across Pennsylvania. Families interested in enrollment are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more about the personalized online learning experience. For more information about Pennwood Cyber Charter School, please call 1-833-591-0251 or visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood.

About Pennwood Cyber Charter School

Pennwood Cyber Charter School is a unique, taxpayer-funded online public school for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. The school uses a proven core virtual learning model, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). Pennwood Cyber Charter School creates a high-quality educational experience that helps keep students engaged in a safe learning environment. Beyond academics, our teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, partnering with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills needed to thrive in the real world by becoming resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood.

SOURCE Connections Academy