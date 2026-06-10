TEXAS CONNECTIONS ACADEMY STUDENTS SECURE MORE THAN $11 MILLION IN SCHOLARSHIPS

Full-time online school's Class of 2026 recently honored at in-person commencement ceremony

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduates from Texas Connections Academy, a full-time, tuition-free online public school for students in grades 3-12, recently celebrated their achievements in front of family and friends at the University of Houston Ferttita Center. The Class of 2026 had 1,250 graduates and collectively secured more than $11 million in scholarships and awards.

Texas Connections Academy's Class of 2026 consists of graduates from cities and towns across the state, such as Corpus Christi, Dallas, The Woodlands and Waco, who have benefited from a high-quality online education. Among this year's graduates, 51 percent plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, such as Boston College, Cornell University, Hawaii Pacific University, Texas A&M University, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Texas. Additionally, 17 percent plan to enter the workforce after graduation, while others plan to pursue vocational training, performing arts pathways, serve in the military or take a gap year.

"This graduating class is truly something special. The Class of 2026 has demonstrated strong academic achievement and perseverance, and the more than $11 million in scholarship offers only scratches the surface of what this group is capable of," said Darla Gardner, executive director of Texas Connections Academy. "I have no doubt they are going to do extraordinary things, and I couldn't be more excited to see what comes next for each and every one of them."

The commencement ceremony featured remarks from Gardner and Valedictorian Pinar Yilmaz of Houston, who encouraged her fellow students when things might not go as expected to remember, "To trust the process, even when it's uncertain. To stay present, even when we're focused on the future. And to have confidence in ourselves even when things don't go as planned."

Also recognized for their outstanding academic achievement was Salutatorian, Sarah Odibat of Cedar Park.

Texas Connections Academy offers a comprehensive virtual school experience that keeps students motivated and engaged with a strong circle of support and a deep sense of belonging. The school's team of supportive and experienced educators, specially trained in online instruction, establish meaningful connections with students, helping them achieve their full potential and reach their goals. Parents and caregivers are involved in the learning journey as their child's Learning Coach, serving as mentors and guides throughout the school day.

Texas Connections Academy continues to prepare students for life after graduation through its established College and Career Readiness program. Available to middle and high school students, the program blends core academic coursework with industry-aligned, career-focused pathways, including IT, business, health sciences and marketing. Students also build durable skills such as leadership, critical thinking and teamwork, while gaining access to career exploration and industry networking opportunities that help them build confidence, make connections and clarify their future goals.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is open for students in grades 3-12. Families interested in Texas Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.TexasConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Texas Connections Academy

Texas Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 3-12 across the state. True to our name, we believe meaningful connections drive better academic outcomes, so we build a strong circle of support that unites students, families, and educators. We create a high-quality educational experience that helps keep students engaged in a safe learning environment. Beyond academics, our teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, partnering with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills needed to thrive in the real world by becoming resourceful and resilient. Texas Connections Academy is operated and authorized in partnership with the Houston Independent School District for grades 3-12, Mineral Wells Independent School District for grades 3-10 and Waco Independent School District for grades 3-10. For information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.TexasConnectionsAcademy.com.

SOURCE Connections Academy