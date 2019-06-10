Ohio Connections Academy Recognizes 2019 Graduates

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 380 graduating seniors from all over Ohio received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy's Class of 2019. As many as 220 of the students traveled to Columbus to participate in the online charter school's commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 8th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

"While our school offers a non-traditional approach to education, we take great pride in offering our graduates a traditional commencement ceremony to celebrate with their families and friends," OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna said. "For our faculty and staff, it's an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, determination and focus that each of these students demonstrated to reach this academic milestone."

The Class of 2019 is the eleventh graduating class for the state's leading provider of high-quality, tuition-free virtual education for students in grades K–12. More than half of OCA's class of 2019 indicated they plan to attend a two or four-year college/university including The Ohio State University, Miami University, Baldwin Wallace, Toledo University, College of Wooster, Cleveland Institute of Music, Princeton University and Temple University. Twenty-one of the graduates were members of the National Honor Society while more than 130 graduated with honors (3.5 GPA or better). Overall the Class of 2019 has received nearly $5 million in college scholarships and awards.

Among the OCA graduates honored during the commencement ceremony was 2019 Valedictorian Jacob Meadows of Loveland who plans to attend the University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business in the fall.

"Ohio Connections Academy was one of the essential tools during my high school years that allowed me to accomplish so much academically," Meadows said. "Because of the unique features of the online program, I was able to access college courses while still having a high school career. I am confident moving forward into the next season of academia, in part, because of my experiences with OCA."

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, fully-online virtual public school that students in grades K-12 attend from home. OCA delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education. Enrollment for the 2019-20 academic year is currently open.

