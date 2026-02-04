Ohio Drone Startup Agilis Air to Pre-Build 55 Low-Cost UAS Systems for Rapid Defense Deployment Post this

The start-up is accelerating U.S. drone production with grant funding from three sources: The YBI ENGINE Tech Incubator , the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense (managed by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining ), and the federally funded YBI Rising Tides Initiative . The awarded funds enable Agilis Air to pre-fabricate 55 Remora systems for immediate deployment, reducing delivery times from months to days. This initiative directly addresses a growing challenge facing the Department of War (DoW) as it moves toward its 2026 drone mandate. While demand is expected to reach approximately 1,000 drones per month, more than 10,000 annually, current suppliers struggle to meet both cost and scale requirements. Today's average small UAS unit costs remain near $7,000 per drone, with lead times of up to three months for orders of 1,000 units. The DoW's target, however, calls for production at scale at a price point below $2,000 per unit, a gap that remains largely unmet across the market.

According to Shawn Theiss, CEO and Founder of Agilis Air, the company's manufacturing approach is designed to close this gap by enabling scalable, low-cost, NDAA-compliant UAS production while strengthening domestic supply chains. Ultimately, this initiative supports defense modernization efforts, expands U.S. industrial capacity, and advances the goal of fielding affordable, expendable drones at scale, while reinforcing supply chain resilience, self-reliance, and mission readiness.

From a broader perspective, the Youngstown Innovation Hub grant demonstrates how targeted funding can empower emerging defense manufacturers, drive innovation, and reinforce national security priorities, contributing to the revitalization of advanced manufacturing capabilities across the United States.

About the YBI

YBI is a globally recognized economic development nonprofit, advancing innovation and growth across Ohio and beyond. Through a flexible suite of high-quality entrepreneurial services and resources, YBI supports startups, small businesses, and manufacturers at every stage of development.

The mission of the YBI Engine Tech Incubator Program is to empower technology driven startups with tailored incubation and acceleration services that guide entrepreneurs with access to industry experts, commercialization assistance, pitch deck development, introductions to marquee customers and any other needs that may arise. The goal is simple – to help, not hinder, startups. For more information, visit ybi.org .

YBI's Advanced Manufacturing program offers hands-on support to enable companies to integrate additive manufacturing, adopt emerging technologies, and enhance their production capabilities. YBI is home to the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing and serves as a lead partner of the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace & Defense, led by America Makes.

