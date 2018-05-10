Ohio Edison's 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed more than 1,000 circuit miles of electric lines in the Ohio Edison service area as part of a $29 million vegetation management program for 2018, with an additional 4,600 miles expected to be completed by year end.

"Tree trimming is some of the most important and effective work we do every year to help maintain our electric system," said Randall A. Frame, regional president, Ohio Edison. "This work pays dividends year-round in fewer service disruptions, particularly during severe storms that can do tremendous damage to trees, which then have the potential to damage our equipment."

Tree trimming will be conducted in the following counties and communities throughout the year:

Ashland – Ashland , Haysville, Jeromesville , Mohicanville, Nankin , Perryville, Polk , Savannah

– , Haysville, , Mohicanville, , Perryville, , Ashtabula – Andover , Mifflin

– , Clark – Enon , Plattsburg, South Charleston , Springfield , Springfield Township , South Vienna

– , Plattsburg, , , , Columbiana – Center Township , East Palestine , Elk Run Township, Hanoverton Township , Lisbon , Minerva , Negley, Rogers , Salem , Unity Township

– , , Elk Run Township, , , , Negley, , , Crawford – Galion

– Delaware – Delaware , Ostrander , Radner, Shawnee Hills

– , , Radner, Erie – Castalia , Huron , Sandusky , Vermilion

– , , , Huron – Bellevue , Monroeville , Norwalk , Willard

– , , , Knox – Fredericktown

– Lorain – Amherst , Columbia Station , Elyria , Grafton , Lorain , North Ridgeville , Oberlin

– , , , , , , Mahoning – Austintown , Berlin Center , Boardman , Canfield , Coitsville Cornersburg, Lowellville , Mineral Ridge , New Middleton, North Jackson , North Lima , Poland , Sebring , Struthers , Youngstown

– , , , , Coitsville Cornersburg, , , New Middleton, , , , , , Marion – Green Camp , Marion , Prospect

– , , Medina – Wadsworth

– Morrow – Chesterville

– Ottawa – Lakeside/Marblehead , Port Clinton

– , Portage – Aurora , Brimfield , Franklin Township , Kent , Paris Township , Ravenna , Ravenna Township , Rootstown , Shalersville , Streetsboro , Suffield Township

– , , , , , , , , , , Richland – Bellville , Ganges , Lexington , Lucas , Mansfield , Olivesburg, Ontario , Shelby , Shenandoah, Shiloh

– , , , , , Olivesburg, , , Shenandoah, Seneca – Attica , Flatrock

– , Summit – Akron , Barberton , Bath Township , Clinton , Copley , Fairlawn , Norton , Peninsula , Richfield , Twinsburg , Twinsburg Township , Uniontown

– , , , , , , , , , , , Stark – Alliance , Canal Fulton , Jackson Township , Massillon , Minerva , Navarre , North Canton , North Lawrence , Perry Township , Uniontown

– , , , , , , , , , Trumbull – Hubbard , Kinsman , Leavittsburg , Niles , Warren

– , , , , Union – Marysville , Richwood

– , Wayne – Dalton , Kidron , Marshallville , Orrville , West Salem

The tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure the trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

As part of its notification process, Ohio Edison works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Asplundh Tree Expert Company; Davey Tree Expert Company; Nelson Tree Service Inc.; PennLine Service, Townsend Tree Service; and Wright Tree Service.

Ohio Edison serves more than 1 million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

