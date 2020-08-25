Ohio Envelope Manufacturing is Well Positioned to Meet the Growing Demand for Vote-by-Mail Envelopes

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With at least 77% of U.S. voters now eligible to cast ballots by mail, many state and local officials, as well as commercial printers, are scrambling to assure the supplies they need will be ready. But regardless of the term used – absentee voting or mail-in voting – Ohio Envelope Manufacturing has the specialized equipment, quality controls and responsive operations to assure they can meet that increased demand.

"After 85 years in the envelope converting business, Ohio Envelope is uniquely positioned for this moment," states Brian Meek, President of Ohio Envelope. "We've worked with county governments through election cycles for years. That experience makes Ohio Envelope an invaluable resource to help navigate secure voting requirements for county officials inundated by the demands for absentee/mail-in balloting."

For absentee/mail-in ballot envelopes, Ohio Envelope can manufacture orders of virtually any complexity, on virtually any stock quickly and seamlessly. Custom sizes and die-cuts are no issue, with closures including peel & seal, self-seal, metal clasp and more. As an Ohio-based company, they're ready to serve customers throughout Ohio and nearby states including Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland, New York and Virginia.

"Fast quotes, detail-oriented quality control and a host of custom envelope options mean the quality and specifications county officials need is what they get from Ohio Envelope," Meek points out. "That said, we also know lead times will stretch out as the election nears. The sooner we can work with customers, the better the outcome during this busy election season."

Absentee voting began during the Civil War, to help soldiers vote from the field. Today, with so many wishing to cast ballots from home, Ohio Envelope stands ready with the resources, people and systems to help maintain our cherished right to vote.

Ohio Envelope Manufacturing is a custom envelope manufacturer and converter based in Cleveland, Ohio, serving commercial printers, state & local governments and end-users with specialized capabilities and expertise, quality focus and responsiveness. For more information, please contact:

