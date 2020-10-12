Ohio Group Opens Two New Residential Care Facilities to Serve as Bastions of Safety and Hope for Elderly Residents Amidst COVID-19 Epidemic - 'The Alpine House'

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sohm America Integrations Group (S.A.I. – https://www.thesaigroup.org/) and The Alpine House recently announced the grand opening of two new, state-of-the-art residential senior-care facilities located in Maple Heights and West Union. Both locations are steeped in history and have undergone extensive renovations; the Maple Heights site once housed a hotel that hosted Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, later serving as both a senior independent apartment complex and assisted living facility. And the location in West Union was the site of the former Adams County Hospital and an addiction treatment center. The S.A.I. Group is an umbrella group for multiple independent companies committed to providing a wide spectrum of quality healthcare education, products, and services.

"We're really excited to announce the opening of these two new locations, part of the greater Alpine House state-wide community of assisted living facilities," said Neeti Wells, S.A.I. Group President. "Both are large, generously appointed living centers especially designed for a whole new extended family of seniors. And as the Baby Boomer retirement wave continues, collectively called the 'grey tsunami,' it is especially important to offer them quality, affordable housing. Especially now, during the pandemic. We've begun to meet this growing demand, doing exactly what Alpine House does best: specializing in the care for members of our most vulnerable aging population."

Maple Heights is a five-story, 99-unit, licensed residential care facility located close to several other residential and commercial districts. While the West Union location, set to open in November, is an 80-bed, licensed residential care facility on a serene 6-acre property in the peaceful Southern Ohio town. Both locations offer large one-bedroom suites; private, attached bathrooms; tubs/showers with grab rails and safety seats; ADA-height toilets; microwave, mini-refrigerator, and a storage closet. Other amenities for each site are listed online.

Of the new openings, CEO Joe Wells remarked, "Most facilities target the private-pay market, mainly comprised of more affluent customers. But our business model intentionally emphasizes and takes pride in being very affordable for seniors, because our core mission involves helping seniors with limited financial means. That's very important to us. So these new sites are both certified to accept Medicaid benefits as well as private-pay."

S.A.I. is headquartered in Toledo and has rapidly stepped out to include a footprint in more than 40 Ohio counties, with seven home health agencies and five residential care facilities. To learn more about the various S.A.I. Group divisions, like AmeriCare, go online. Or follow the group on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn.

About The S.A.I. Group of Companies, Inc.

Founded in 2002, the award-winning S.A.I. Group is an umbrella entity created to represent an expanding group of independent companies that offer a range of products and services like telehealth solutions, home healthcare, residential care facilities, pet care services, education, and commercial rental properties. Its main affiliate divisions include AmeriCare Home Health Services, Alpine House Assisted Living Facilities, CareTronic, Toledo Pet Farm, and the Toledo Career Institute. S.A.I.'s ultimate goal is to be a premier organization recognized and admired for its people and lasting scientific and social contributions, strengthening the communities it serves. Learn more about its growing network at: www.TheSAIGroup.org.

