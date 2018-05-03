Ohio Health Care Association Elects Columbus Health Care Executive as President

As the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HCR ManorCare, Inc., Toledo, Ohio, Parker helps guide the multi-billion-dollar post-acute health care services company that operates skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living/memory care communities, home health care and hospice agencies, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The company does business in approximately 450 locations nationwide and employs more than 50,000 employees who provide care to nearly 200,000 patients annually.

A licensed nursing home administrator for nearly 30 years, Parker began working as an administrator at nursing centers in Louisiana and Florida beginning in 1989. Prior to being named to his current position in October 2017, Mr. Parker was Vice President and General Manager of the Central Division of the company's skilled nursing (SNF) and rehabilitation operations, and later took on interim responsibility for HCR's SNF West Division. In 2006, Mr. Parker was named Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Central Division, advancing from Assistant Vice President and Assistant General Manager for the division, a position he held since 2003.

Parker has participated in groups involved with reimbursement, quality and regulations within OHCA, and has chaired or co-chaired several committees during his tenure. Parker has served on the OHCA Board of Directors for more than 10 years, and served as Secretary/Treasurer and President Elect before being elected President.

During his inaugural speech to the members of the Association, Parker saluted the individuals who work as state tested nurse aides (STNAs) and other positions, and said that his priorities would include grass roots advocacy on behalf of long term care workers providing outstanding day-to-day care, and for the most vulnerable members of our population who make up long term care residents. He also intends to form a new OHCA Leadership Academy, which will offer programs to select individuals with a first graduating class to be celebrated at the OHCA 2019 Annual Convention.

Parker also stressed the importance of long term care providers and their caregivers' involvement in the Association and the legislative process, as well as their necessary work to educate state legislators and local thought leaders on the implications of their decisions on quality care.

In closing, Parker related the story of a resident named "Vic" who left a lasting impression due to his friendship toward a then 22 year-old administrator, and his outgoing way despite his quirks, age and disabilities.

"There are 1000 stories like Vic's," said Parker, "and every employee has 100 stories to tell. We all need to embrace change and turn our adversities into strengths."

In addition to his service to his business, the long term care community and OHCA, Parker is also involved in many community activities and organizations. He resides in Columbus with his wife Chelle and children Sterling, Zachary and Paige.

The Ohio Health Care Association is a non-profit association of more than 900 skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and providers serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, delivering care for 80,000 individuals. Many OHCA members also provide a variety of home and community-based services. OHCA is the largest long-term care association in the state, and the only chartered Ohio affiliate of the American Health Care Association, representing facilities providing essential care to one million individuals in over 12,000 not-for-profit and proprietary member facilities.

