Ohio Health Information Partnership Powers CliniSync with Health Catalyst

SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"  Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced an expanded partnership with the Ohio Health Information Partnership (The Partnership) who operates CliniSync, a nonprofit Health Information Exchange that facilitates the sharing of patient records between providers, hospitals, and health systems throughout Ohio.

The Partnership has selected KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst™, a comprehensive, end-to-end interoperability platform built for Health Information Exchanges (HIE), to enhance data exchange at scale in a rapid, real-time process.

"The expanded partnership with HCI and KPI Ninja will allow CliniSync to continue to expand and grow while meeting ongoing Stakeholder needs for better integration within the workflow and more actionable information," said Dan Paoletti, CEO of the Partnership. "This effort will help Ohio achieve data-driven strategies that will enhance coordination of care and support the population health needs of Ohio."

Through this expanded partnership, CliniSync will benefit from an enhanced technology stack, intended to improve stability and data useability for CliniSync's thousands of Stakeholders statewide. Data useability is essential to CliniSync clients' priority use cases along with maintaining compliance with state and federal regulations and related industry standards.

"We're excited to build on our existing partnership with The Ohio Health Information Partnership" said Dan Burton, CEO of Heath Catalyst. "This expansion of our work will enable CliniSync to ensure Ohio physicians, hospitals, and healthcare professionals have the information they need to deliver the high-quality patient care necessary to yield improved health outcomes."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About CliniSync

Ohio's CliniSync Health Information Exchange is one of the fastest growing and most successful HIEs in the nation. At CliniSync, improving healthcare coordination and delivery is at the core of everything. CliniSync believes that when the people organizing, managing, or delivering healthcare have access to a comprehensive picture of a patient's health information, they can make better informed, data-driven decisions that can ultimately make healthcare more equitable for all people.

