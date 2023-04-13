Ohio Laborers Take Work Zone Safety Awareness Week to the Ohio Statehouse

Join us on April 17th at the Ohio Statehouse and raise awareness for work zone fatalities

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lieutenant Governor Husted, the Ohio Laborers' Union, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will host a press conference to kick off 2023 National Work Zone Awareness Week.

"Our members often work in difficult conditions, building safer roads for motorists. "Said Bethany Billi, Executive Director of Ohio Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET). "All motorists should reciprocate that and make the roads safe for the workers while driving."

Pamela Bradek - shares her story of being impacted by a work zone intrusion at last year's event

The press conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. and feature individuals who have been impacted by work zone intrusions, including:

Jon Husted - Ohio Lieutenant Governor

Bethany Billi - Executive Director, Ohio LECET

Bob McCaskill - Business Manager, Laborers' Local 423 Columbus

Dana King - Mother of fallen member, Alex King

Emily King - Sister of fallen member, Alex King

Lt. Shad Caplinger - Circleville Post Commander, Ohio State Highway Patrol

This event aims to promote work zone safety and raise awareness about the risks workers face while working on Ohio's highways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently reported that work zone crashes have increased, resulting in 29 fatalities in 2022. Since 2018, there have been 25,688 work zone crashes on Ohio roads, of which 35% occurred with Ohio workers present. These numbers underscore the importance of raising awareness of work zone safety, particularly given the increasing infrastructure funding for road construction. It is imperative that we come together to prevent work zone intrusions and create safer roadways for all.

SOURCE Ohio Laborers' Union