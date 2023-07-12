Ohio: Lancaster & Yellow Springs named among most charming destinations in Midwest

News provided by

TravelMag.com

12 Jul, 2023, 12:43 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online travel magazine TravelMag.com invited more than 100 travel writers, photographers and other industry professionals to name up to five towns or small cities in the Midwest that they consider the "most charming."

In the state of Ohio, the city of Lancaster and the village of Yellow Springs both emerged among the most charming based on the number of votes submitted.

The survey considered only destinations with a population of under 100,000. Destinations were selected from across the 12 Midwestern states, as defined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Votes were then tallied to produce the final 20 most charming destinations. As an additional criteria, it was decided that at least one location from each Midwestern state would be included in the final 20, with a limit of 3 from any one state.

Situated in the county seat of Fairfield County in the south-central part of Ohio, near to the Hocking River, the city of Lancaster is home to several scenic parks and cycling paths, making it a popular location with lovers of the great outdoors. Nicknamed The Glass City after the leading glassware manufacturer Anchor Hocking who was based here for many years, the city continues to thrive to this day and is considered one of Ohio's best places to live.

Around an hour's drive west of Lancaster is the small village of Yellow Springs in Greene County, Ohio. A unique blend of rural and urban, the village has a thriving downtown district and eclectic neighbourhoods surrounded by farms and orchards that fill the public markets with fresh produce. Meanwhile an assortment of shops, galleries and restaurants, as well as a bustling performing arts scene, add to the atmosphere.

For the full survey rankings, visit: 
https://www.travelmag.com/articles/towns-small-cities-midwest/

Press Contact
Paul Joseph,
[email protected],
+1-805-308-9660
(for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE TravelMag.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.