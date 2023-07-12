Ohio: Lancaster & Yellow Springs named among most charming destinations in Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online travel magazine TravelMag.com invited more than 100 travel writers, photographers and other industry professionals to name up to five towns or small cities in the Midwest that they consider the "most charming."

In the state of Ohio, the city of Lancaster and the village of Yellow Springs both emerged among the most charming based on the number of votes submitted.

The survey considered only destinations with a population of under 100,000. Destinations were selected from across the 12 Midwestern states, as defined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Votes were then tallied to produce the final 20 most charming destinations. As an additional criteria, it was decided that at least one location from each Midwestern state would be included in the final 20, with a limit of 3 from any one state.

Situated in the county seat of Fairfield County in the south-central part of Ohio, near to the Hocking River, the city of Lancaster is home to several scenic parks and cycling paths, making it a popular location with lovers of the great outdoors. Nicknamed The Glass City after the leading glassware manufacturer Anchor Hocking who was based here for many years, the city continues to thrive to this day and is considered one of Ohio's best places to live.

Around an hour's drive west of Lancaster is the small village of Yellow Springs in Greene County, Ohio. A unique blend of rural and urban, the village has a thriving downtown district and eclectic neighbourhoods surrounded by farms and orchards that fill the public markets with fresh produce. Meanwhile an assortment of shops, galleries and restaurants, as well as a bustling performing arts scene, add to the atmosphere.

For the full survey rankings, visit:

https://www.travelmag.com/articles/towns-small-cities-midwest/

