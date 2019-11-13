Ohio Living Agencies Awarded CHAP Accreditation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc., (CHAP) announced today that Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice agencies in greater Akron, Cleveland, Toledo and Youngstown have once again been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Hospice Standards of Excellence.

CHAP Accreditation demonstrates that Ohio Living meets the industry's highest nationally recognized standards. The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability.

Adherence to CHAP's standards leads to better quality care and better business performance.

"By achieving CHAP Accreditation, Ohio Living has shown a commitment to excellence," said Barbara McCann, CHAP President & CEO. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Ohio Living by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement."

Ohio Living provides a variety of home health, palliative care and hospice services to patients and their families throughout Ohio. Additionally, Ohio Living operates 13 life plan communities offering independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, skilled nursing, and memory care.

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in home and community-based care with more than 5,000 organizations currently accredited nationwide. Through "deeming" authority granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP is a nationally approved accrediting organization who retains authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice, pharmacy, infusion therapy nursing and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP's mission is to define, verify, and advance the highest quality of home and community-based care through its standards, accreditation, education, and research.

For more information about the CHAP accreditation process, please visit the CHAP website at www.chapinc.org. For additional information, email info@chapinc.org or call 202-862-3413.

About Ohio Living

Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, and is Great Place to Work — Certified™. Since 1922, Ohio Living has defined the highest standards of quality of life for adults through its 13 life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, with support of the Ohio Living Foundation. Learn more at www.ohioliving.org.

