Ohio Living awarded recertification as a Great Place to Work™

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Living, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, is Great Place to Work — Certified™ for the second consecutive year. This certification was awarded based primarily on the feedback of employees about their experiences with Ohio Living. In addition to employee feedback the institute evaluates policies, structure, and soundness of principles in determining whether to award certification.

The certification process considered nearly 2,000 anonymous employee surveys from across Ohio Living's locations. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team member experiences on the job.

"Our employees create the solid foundation for all that we do," said CEO Laurence C. Gumina. "Any success we have can be attributed to them!"

Chief Human Resources and Ethics Officer Dana Ullom-Vucelich agrees. "We know that when we ignite the talent and spirit of our employees, the better they will rise to optimally serve our residents and patients. Therefore we make a purposeful commitment to creating an environment where our employees will thrive."

For several years Ohio Living has been focusing on workplace culture as a driver for broader organizational success. As a result, Ohio Living's employee engagement scores and resident/patient quality outcomes are the highest in the company's history.

"Our workplace culture is improving employee retention rates, customer satisfaction scores, readmission rates, survey scores and the health outcomes of those we serve," said Gumina.

Because of last year's Great Place to Work certification, Ohio Living was eligible for consideration on Fortune magazine's first-ever list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services. Ohio Living was awarded as the only Ohio-based organization on the list, appearing at number 22 out of 50 workplaces ranked.

"The Great Place to Work endorsement validates the reality of what I see and hear each day," says Ullom-Vucelich. "Employees feel empowered to create and live their personal and professional mission and values. We are imperfect, but perfectly real about wanting to grow and be better in all ways. We are thankful for each and every teammate."

Read Ohio Living's online review for more information.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, operating 13 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice and Ohio Living Foundation.

CONTACT:

Melissa Dardinger, Corporate Manager of Public Relations

614.888.7800

mdard@ohioliving.org

SOURCE Ohio Living

Related Links

https://www.ohioliving.org

