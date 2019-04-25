Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran or Factory Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Ohio to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst -- One of the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers for Compensation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran, factory worker or a skilled trades worker with recently confirmed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Ohio to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to famed attorney Erik Karst founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is super passionate about making certain his clients receive the very best possible financial compensation results and he has an amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

Ohio-Mesothelioma-Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

"If you have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because of asbestos exposure that occurred in the navy, while working at a factory or as a skilled tradesman----please call us at 800-714-0303 so you can be talking directly with Erik or his colleagues. Trust us this is a much better deal than a 'free' generic book about mesothelioma." http://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Vital Tips from the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center related to Mesothelioma Advertisements on the Internet from the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center:

"Avoid Internet mesothelioma ads that suggest 'no law suit is needed' because to get the very best mesothelioma compensation, a lawsuit and a possible trial might be required.

"There is no such thing as a federally sponsored national mesothelioma claims center.

"The reason a diagnosed person in Ohio with mesothelioma must have the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys is because the skill and the capabilities of the lawyer you hire and receiving the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation are directly related."

The reason the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Ohio is, "If you do not have some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys representing you it is unlikely you will receive the best possible financial settlement as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. It is for this reason we offer direct access to the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Bellaire, Saint Clairsville, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation, the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio, the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital: Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: http://cancer.case.edu/ , Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: http://cancer.osu.edu/, the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio: http://my.clevelandclinic.org/services/cancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

