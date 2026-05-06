Ohio Peterbilt Announces Grand Opening Celebration with Special Guests Heavy D and Diesel Dave

COLUMBUS, Ohio., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Peterbilt is proud to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its newest, state‑of‑the‑art full‑service dealership in Etna, located approximately 20 miles east of downtown Columbus. The celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and the community is invited to join the festivities.

Heavy D and Diesel Dave at Ohio Peterbilt

Headlining the event are Heavy D and Diesel Dave, stars of the hit television series Diesel Brothers, who will appear as special guests during the celebration. A select group of customers will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive meet‑and‑greet with the well‑known duo.

The new Etna location represents a major investment by Ohio Peterbilt. This new Etna facility represents the next level of what a Peterbilt dealership should be. Purpose‑built for productivity, efficiency, and uptime, making it one of the most advanced full‑service Peterbilt locations in the nation. The 82,000-square-foot facility features a full-service shop with 25 service bays, a central parts distribution center, expansive office and retail space, and driver-focused amenities designed to keep fleets moving and reduce downtime. With convenient access near the I‑70 corridor, the Etna dealership is positioned to better serve customers throughout Central Ohio and the Midwest.

"Our Etna location is more than just a new dealership, it's a destination," said Mike Crawford, Vice President of Ohio Peterbilt. "We're excited to officially open our doors and celebrate with our customers, partners, and the community. Having Heavy D and Diesel Dave join us makes this event even more special, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to see what this facility has to offer."

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: 201 Carter Dr., Etna, OH 43068

Etna Township, Ohio (approximately 20 miles east of Columbus)

For more information about the Etna location or the Grand Opening Celebration, visit www.OhioPeterbilt.com/etna.

About Ohio Peterbilt

Ohio Peterbilt is a premier Peterbilt dealer and a proud member of the Ohio Machinery Co. family of brands, which includes Ohio Cat, Allstate Ford of Youngstown, and more. With locations across Ohio, the company provides new and used trucks, industry‑leading parts availability, expert service support, and a commitment to keeping drivers and fleets on the road.

Media Contact:

Willis Cuevas

Director, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (440) 687‑4915

SOURCE Ohio Peterbilt