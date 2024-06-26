Ohio Peterbilt Launches "Driving Excellence with Every Mile" Campaign

The Driving Excellence with Every Mile™ campaign will leverage a comprehensive marketing strategy that heavily focuses on digital search ads, ensuring their presence where customers are actively looking. Targeted Pandora radio ads will support this digital effort, reaching listeners with a direct message. Additionally, print features in industry publications, such as Movin' Out Magazine, will further highlight Ohio Peterbilt's offerings and reinforce its position as a leader in the trucking industry.

"Our new campaign, 'Driving Excellence with Every Mile,' is a testament to our commitment to our customers," said Willis Cuevas, Marketing Manager at Ohio Peterbilt. "We are dedicated to continually improving and expanding our services across our ten Ohio locations to meet the evolving needs of our industry. This campaign represents a new era for Ohio Peterbilt, one where we harness the power of digital and traditional marketing to reach and serve our customers better than ever before."

Ohio Peterbilt invites all its customers, partners, and industry colleagues to join them in this exciting chapter. Together, it will drive excellence with every mile, ensuring that its customers receive the best possible experience, whether purchasing a new truck, buying parts, or relying on its top-notch technicians to service a Peterbilt truck.

For more information about the "Driving Excellence with Every Mile" campaign, please visit their website at www.ohiopeterbilt.com/news.

About Ohio Peterbilt: Ohio Peterbilt is a leading provider of heavy-duty trucks, parts, and services. Focusing on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, it has built a reputation for excellence in the trucking industry. The team is dedicated to supporting customers with the best products and services to keep them on the road and moving forward.

