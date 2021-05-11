Ohio Political Summit Shaping up to Be First Milestone Conservative Event of 2022 Political Season. Congressman Matt Gaetz to Join Star Studded Roster

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's largest grassroots political organization announced today that Congressman Matt Gaetz will join Candace Owens and Congresswomen Lauren Bobert on May 15, 2021 at the Ohio Political Summit. Conservative leaders will join all Republican Leaders considering a run in 2022 for U.S. Senate, House 16 and Governor (all viable candidates have been invited to the event).

"Ohio is always a key state in every election cycle. Recently, Ohio has been one of the biggest supporters of the America First Movement," said Congressman Matt Gaetz. "The hard working people of Ohio recognize who has their back, President Donald Trump. The early excitement demonstrates that Ohioans don't want to go back to the party that cares more about power than people, has left them behind, takes them for granted, and laughs while doing it. That's why I am excited to be with the great patriots of Ohio."



The summit will host a sell out audience and national simulcast broadcast featuring conservative leaders and Ohio's leading candidates. The format will provide spotlight opportunities for each candidate with robust Q & A sessions.

"We are overwhelmed by the national attention we have been receiving, we are getting daily calls from leaders from all parts of the country," said Shannon Burns, Strongsville GOP President and CEO of WAB Strategic. "As the first battleground state hosting an event of this type, we expected a certain level of engagement, but this beyond anyone's expectation. It is great to have our stellar group of candidates get such attention. This definitely shows the absolute high level of enthusiasm for the 2022 mid-terms."

This entire event is open to the media, and will include full access, including spin room, media row and candidate avails throughout the day. The full event will be video recorded, and will be made available to the press.

The event will take place, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT – 5 PM EDT at Michaud's Event Center (Strongsville, Ohio). Full participant updates, the general event is sold out, with only a few VIP slots remaining, event information is available on our website.

https://www.ohiopoliticalsummit.org/

Candidate Roster Below:

Considering for US Senate

Mike Gibbons - Businessman

Bill Johnson - Congressman

Josh Mandel - Former State Treasurer

Bernie Moreno – Businessman

J.D. Vance – Businessman

Mike Turner – Congressman

Matt Dolan - State Senator

Jane Timken - Former Ohio GOP Chair

Considering Ohio Governor

Joe Blystone, Constitutional Conservative

Jim Renacci, Former Congressman

Warren Davidson Congressman

Mike DeWine Ohio Governor

Candidates For 16th Congressional District

Max Miller Trump Administration Appointee

Jonah Schulz, Conservative Activist

Anthony Gonzalez Congressman

Strongsville GOP is the largest grassroots GOP organization in the State of Ohio. In 2020, we hosted in person events attracting nearly 5,000 attendees in support of the campaign to re-elect President Donald J. Trump and other local candidates. We are dedicated to informing voters of issues important to the Strongsville community, Cuyahoga County, the State of Ohio and the Country. Throughout the year we discuss, share in forum setting, and promote candidates who will work for good government and America First policies.

