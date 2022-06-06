OHIO REALTIST CONVENE 71ST STATE CONFERENCE FOCUSED ON BLACK HOMEOWNERSHIP

The statewide virtual event hosted by the Ohio Realtist Association (ORA) brings together seven in-state chapters to discuss Black homeownership in a post-pandemic economy

CINCINNATI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Realtist Association (ORA), a state chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc. (NAREB), is bringing together members, NAREB affiliates, financial services executives, housing counselors, and elected officials, among others to build out a plan designed to increase homeownership opportunities for Ohio's Black American residents.

The virtual conference opening under the banner of "Realtist Creating the Path to Homeownership" is scheduled for June 10-11, 2022. This year, the event is being hosted by the Cincinnati Realtist Association in collaboration with the six other chapters in the Buckeye State including those in Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown, and Akron.

"Considering the statistics surrounding black homeownership, conferences such as this are critical to changing the trajectory," says ORA President Jerry Isham. "There is a 30% homeownership gap between blacks and whites. We need to continue to have these conversations and further support the Realtist mission of Democracy in Housing."

The conference agenda features the internationally known motivational speaker Karim Ellis. Always in high demand, the Les Brown Platinum presenter is considered a breakthrough strategist, leadership expert and author whose goal is to inspire his audience to reach their full potential. In addition to Ellis' keynote address, the conference offerings include continuing education sessions, professional development workshops, and sessions designed to lay out strategies to promote the value of homeownership among Ohio's Black American residents. Of special note is a panel comprised of powerful women in politics. Confirmed are Cincinnati Vice Mayor, Jan-Michelle Kearney, and State Representative, Catherine Ingram.

"The mission and purpose of the Ohio Realtist Association aligns with our commitment to the community, and we are so proud to sponsor their ongoing work. We believe the conversations which stem from this conference can help break barriers that may still exist for people striving to secure homeownership." - Doug Reilly, Home Lending Leader for KeyBank, the conference Platinum Sponsor. Other event sponsors include Fifth Third Bank, Park National Bank, First Commonwealth Mortgage, First National Bank, Third Federal Savings and Loan, and the Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association.

Registration for members is $59 and $69 for non-members. For more information about the virtual conference and to register, visit www.ohiorealtist.org.

About the ORA

The Ohio Realtist Association (ORA) is a state chapter under the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB). It was formed in 1952 out of a need to secure the right to equal housing opportunities, regardless of race, creed, or color. For 70 years, ORA has participated in meaningful legal challenges and has supported legislative initiatives that ensure the availability of fair and affordable housing for all Americans. There are seven (7) local chapters across the state.

SOURCE Ohio Realtist Association