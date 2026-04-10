Ohio Recognized with AANA's Excellence in State Government Relations Advocacy Award

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA)— The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) will honor the Ohio State Association of Nurse Anesthetists (OSANA) with the Excellence in State Government Relations Advocacy Award at its upcoming Mid-Year Assembly, held in Washington, D.C., April 24 – April 29.

Beginning in 2018, OSANA conducted a strategic assessment of its advocacy efforts and created a plan to move the profession forward for its members. OSANA's efforts included member practice site visits for legislators, allowing policy makers to observe firsthand the practice of nurse anesthesiology and how Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, work autonomously every day. Ohio legislators also learned about nurse anesthesiology "from within," after OSANA supported the successful campaign of Kellie Deeter, DNP, CRNA, CNP, to become the first CRNA elected to the Ohio House of Representatives.

Among OSANA's recent legislative achievements, Ohio officially passed nondiscrimination language that holds insurers accountable for QZ reimbursement cuts. In addition, OSANA worked to enact legislation updating and modernizing outdated statutes governing CRNAs. The law modernizes Ohio's anesthesia statutes to better align state law with the healthcare needs of Ohio residents. House Bill 52 replaces the statutory requirement for physician supervision with a collaborative framework that reflects how anesthesia teams currently function in many healthcare settings.

"OSANA's legislative accomplishments reflect years of focused effort and exemplify the power of organized, strategic advocacy in advancing healthcare policy," said OSANA President Kimberly Riviello, CRNA. "Through strategy, sustained relationship-building, and the commitment of its members, OSANA has transformed its advocacy efforts in Ohio from reactive defense to proactive leadership. We are honored to be recognized by AANA for our achievements."

The AANA Excellence in State Government Relations Advocacy Award, established in 2016, is presented annually to a state association based on the quality of its efforts in the state legislative or regulatory arena for the nurse anesthesiology profession. The recipient is vetted against specific criteria by the AANA Government Relations Committee.

Each year, CRNAs safely administer more than 58 million anesthetics to patients in the United States. CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; ketamine clinics; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology