Ohio Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, Encourages Ohioans to Learn Signs of Abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) are encouraging Ohioans to help their older family members, friends, neighbors, and colleagues by learning the signs of elder abuse and how to report it.

"On average, more than 100 referrals are received by Adult Protective Services in Ohio each day," said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. "During the month of June, it's especially important for us to talk about elder abuse and how we all can be part of the solution and ensuring Ohioans can age safely and with dignity."

The U.S. Administration for Community Living defines elder abuse as "any knowing, intentional, or negligent act by a caregiver or any other person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to a vulnerable adult." This can include physical, sexual, or psychological abuse, as well as self-neglect, neglect by others, abandonment, or financial exploitation.

National studies show as many as 1 in 10 seniors is a victim of elder abuse. In Ohio, nearly 3 million adults are age 60 or above. By 2030, older Ohioans will make up more than a quarter of the state's population.

"It is crucial that we all understand what elder abuse is and how to report it," said ODA Director Ursel J. McElroy. "Often, older adults who are experiencing abuse are reluctant to tell anyone about their situation. We must advocate on their behalf, and here in Ohio, it's easy to call or report something online."

Signs of elder abuse can include a worsening living environment, unexplained injuries, unusual behavior changes, unpaid bills, new credit cards, and increased cash withdrawals.

ODJFS recently updated its Age Safely, Ohio campaign. Additionally, ODA's website features several pages on elder abuse – aging.ohio.gov/elderabuse – including detailed elder abuse warning signs and insights on how Ohioans can avoid scams.

Gov. Mike DeWine is recognizing the importance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 with this resolution.

Anyone can report elder abuse by calling 1-855-OHIO-APS (1-855-644-6277) or visiting https://aps.jfs.ohio.gov. Callers can review a checklist to provide appropriate information. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous.

To report suspected abuse in a nursing home or assisted living facility, contact ODA's Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman by calling 1-800-282-1206 or visiting ombudsman.ohio.gov.

