Ohio River South taps Chuck Meadows as Chief Strategy Officer

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio River South, a government relations firm focused on the New American South, today announced that Chuck Meadows will join its bi-partisan team of public affairs and communications professionals. Meadows is finishing his fourth year as Executive Director at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School – one of the region's top performing schools.

Ohio River South is a government relations firm that has served more than 500 clients across nine southern states.

Prior to pursuing a role in education, Meadows served as Executive Director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, Vice President of Public Policy for the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Deputy Policy Director in the Office of the Governor of Georgia, and Chief of Budget and Fiscal Policy for the City of Atlanta.

"I'm excited to join a firm that empowers me to make an impact at the systems level," said Meadows. "As Chief Strategy Officer, I'll use what I've learned in a multitude of roles to support leaders across the South as they tackle the biggest challenges facing our country."

Meadows began his career at Ernst & Young developing public private partnerships – another key segment of the Ohio River South portfolio. He plans to leverage his broad array of experiences to bolster the firm's work in corporate governance, real estate and economic development.

"For over a decade, I've watched Chuck make meaningful change on behalf of governments, nonprofits and corporations alike," said Ohio River South President and CEO Howard Franklin. "He's the perfect addition to our C-suite and will help continue our upward trajectory while delivering expert innovation and execution across the New American South."

A native Atlantan, Meadows graduated from Morehouse College and earned a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is an alumnus of Leadership Atlanta, Leadership Georgia, and the Regional Leadership Institute. He is a former chair of the board of trustees at Truly Living Well, and currently serves on the board of directors for Warrick Dunn Charities.

Ohio River South is an Atlanta-based government relations firm that has served more than 500 clients across nine southern states. As public sector problem solvers, the firm leverages resolve and relationships at the intersection of industry and government. To learn more, visit www.OhioRiverSouth.com .

