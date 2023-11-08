Ohio Roundtable Responds to the Election Result on Ohio Issue 1

News provided by

The American Policy Roundtable

08 Nov, 2023, 00:03 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today's vote was a victory for George Soros, Arabella Advisors and the progressive cartel that paid over $40 million to buy a piece of the Ohio Constitution for their allies at Planned Parenthood," stated David Zanotti, President & CEO of the American Policy Roundtable.

"Because Issue One is an unsustainable amendment, the Ohio Roundtable is calling for immediate hearings in the Ohio Legislature to address the ramifications of the more than 50 state laws, which conflict with the new Article I, Section 22 of the Ohio Constitution. We are also asking the Ohio General Assembly to immediately pass a joint resolution to replace and repeal Section 22 with a more reasonable framework in the 2024 November election" stated Rob Walgate, Ohio Roundtable's Vice-President.  "This will provide a fair opportunity to clarify the Ohio laws that were intentionally misrepresented in this election."

The American Policy Roundtable was founded in 1980 in Ohio. APR is a non-profit, non-partisan independent public policy organization that supports no political parties or candidates. American Policy Roundtable is the parent company of Ohio Roundtable, and The Public Square® Media Network which produces radio, video and online programs broadcast daily on over 200 stations coast-to-coast. 

Related Links

http://www.aproundtable.org

https://seethelanguage.com

SOURCE The American Policy Roundtable

Also from this source

The Ohio Roundtable Challenges Legal Construction of Reproductive Decisions Amendment

Today petitions were presented to the Ohio Secretary of State to place a proposed Constitutional Amendment on the November Ohio Ballot. The language...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Domestic Policy

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.