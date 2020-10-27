Ohio Schools Council HVAC & Design-Build Solutions Contract Awarded to GARDINER

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Schools Council, a government agency created by school districts for the purpose of saving dollars through volume purchases, today announced that GARDINER has been awarded the contract for their new HVAC & Design-Build Services program.

GARDINER has already launched a Clean Air for Schools Program to aid OSC members.

As a leader in Ohio's commercial HVAC & building services industry, GARDINER was selected following a competitive RFQ process. "As with any program we roll out to our membership, our goal with the HVAC & Design-Build Services program is to provide our membership with direct access to products and services they can trust at highly competitive prices, while also saving districts from the costly and time-consuming bidding process," said OSC Director of Business Services Larry Tomec. "GARDINER has a long history of performance in the local K-12 markets in Ohio and has provided our membership with a very aggressive discount structure."

As part of the program, GARDINER has already launched a new Clean Air for Schools Indoor Air Quality program to leverage its status as a cornerstone member of the International WELL Building Institute and provide state-of-the art IAQ technologies like needlepoint bipolar ionization to OSC members.

In addition, the program will provide discounted HVAC equipment, parts, building automation systems, maintenance & repair services, LED lighting and other energy & indoor environment services to OSC members. The organization, which serves over 250 members and over 500,000 of the state's student population, saves districts thousands of dollars through group purchasing programs on utilities, insurance, technology, consumables and more.

"We already have large presence in the K-12 market. Districts know us, they trust us and this program allows us to strengthen those relationships further by making it easier to support them," said GARDINER's K-12 Market Development Leader Dave Smith. "K-12 Schools have been at the core of our business for decades and this is another example. We're honored to be selected."

