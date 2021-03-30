Ohio Second Grader Publishes Children's Book Sharing Her Experience Living with Hearing Aids

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight-years-old and living life to the fullest, one National Heritage Academies (NHA) student celebrated National Reading Month by sharing her newly published book with classmates in an honorary book reading.

Jade Owens, published author and second-grade student at Apex Academy, shared her passion for reading and writing with her classmates in a socially distanced assembly where she read her book "Jade Heard It All."

Jade's book shares her story about being hearing impaired and living with hearing loss. The book explains her experience of living with hearing aids and that "friends can look different, like different things, and also have different needs."

Jade's mother, Debrielle Lazada, shared that her daughter began writing her book by telling a make-believe story that transitioned, over time, into telling her story. "Jade has always liked writing," she shared. "She always walks around with a pen and paper."

Lazada explained that other children didn't understand Jade's hearing aids and some kids physically touched her ears trying to figure them out. Writing her book and describing to other kids how they help her has minimized these challenging experiences.

"It's quite an accomplishment for Jade to be a published author at this point in her life," said Megan Sutula, dean of lower elementary at Apex. "We are proud of her and are pleased to share in this opportunity alongside her."

The assembly honored the young author at the close of National Reading Month, which takes place annually every March, aiming to motivate Americans to read every day.

"National Reading Month is a time to celebrate the beliefs that we hold year-round like instilling a love of reading every day," said Rachel Bodenmiller, director of English language arts curriculum at NHA. "We get to outwardly celebrate the love of reading and acknowledge the habit."

The book reading added to the interactive events Apex offered its students throughout Reading Month, including virtual read-alouds and numerous in-person activities. "We've had to think outside of the box to ensure our virtual students get the same experience as students learning inside the building," said Sutula.

Teachers urged students to participate by offering classroom reading tasks and challenging students to read in unique places throughout their homes such as in the bathtub or under the covers. Virtual students were encouraged to use a buddy system, pairing kids to read together via Google Meet.

The book reading took place in the school's gymnasium where Owens read to first and second-grade students, who received a paperback copy of the book to read and follow along. Jade's paperback book is available for purchase at jadehearditall.com or on Amazon.

About Apex Academy:

Apex Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the East Cleveland area. For more information, visit apexacademy.org.

