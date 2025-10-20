Ohio Selects ClassWallet to Power State Scholarship Programs, Making It Easier for Families to Access Education Funds

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce replaces legacy paper-based system with ClassWallet's secure, digital platform to reduce paperwork and time for families

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW) has selected ClassWallet to modernize five state programs - EdChoice, EdChoice Expansion, Cleveland, Autism, and Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarships. The partnership will enable the department to shift from its current paper-based systems to a digital platform designed for enhanced efficiency, security and transparency.

To provide Ohio families with the ability to apply for scholarships through a universal, online application, ClassWallet has seamlessly integrated with FACTS, a well-known education technology and services solution. This transition will streamline access for families across all five programs with a single login and the ability to apply in minutes. This modern approach will save time, reduce paperwork, and minimize delays for both administrators and program participants. It also gives administrators improved oversight with less manual paperwork and real-time transparency.

"Our mission is to maximize the positive impact of public funding on people's lives," said Steve Lindeman, CEO of ClassWallet. "We do so by pairing cutting-edge financial technology with a team that has deep experience administering public funds, serving families, and navigating school-choice programs. For the last two years we have been focused on making deep investments in both our technology and teams that allow large, statewide scholarship programs to successfully launch and scale. We are honored to help the state of Ohio bring a secure, seamless and user-friendly experience to Ohio families who rely on these vital programs."

Already trusted by more than 7 million users across 37 states, ClassWallet has processed over $5 billion in public funds and supports over 12,500 approved vendors for education goods and services nationwide.

To learn more about how ClassWallet will help modernize public fund distribution in Ohio visit: classwallet.com/ohio .

About ClassWallet

ClassWallet is the leading digital wallet for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's technology is used by public agencies across 37 states to maximize the positive impact of public funding on people's lives. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to deliver more than $5 billion in public funds to millions of citizens, and has helped clients achieve the highest standards of program integrity and efficiency. With customer loyalty and satisfaction exceeding some of the world's largest brands, ClassWallet was recognized by J.D. Power in 2024 for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support. ClassWallet is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and ranks as the 88th fastest-growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

