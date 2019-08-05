Ohio State University and Ticketmaster Extend Official Partnership to Bring Digital Ticketing Technology Campus Wide

"Ticketmaster is undeniably the leader in ticketing and, over the last few years, has rolled out several new products that will provide OSU fans with the experience they deserve, whether it's an event at the brand-new Covelli Center or in our historic Ohio Stadium," said Ohio State University Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director, Gene Smith. "Our fans will have the safest marketplace to buy or sell tickets across dozens of sports, concerts and other live events, with the peace of mind in knowing that their tickets are real."

In an effort to reduce ticket fraud, OSU eliminated PDF tickets last year. With Ticketmaster Presence, OSU will be able to provide fans with an even safer marketplace to buy, sell and transfer tickets and provide quicker venue entry for fans. Presence also enables OSU to create personalized experiences for each fan through greater insights into the lifecycle of a ticket, including who purchased the ticket and who is attending the event.

Through Presence, OSU will also implement SafeTix™ in the coming seasons, which ties a unique, identifiable digital ticket to each fan's mobile phone through an encrypted barcode that automatically refreshes every few seconds. SafeTix also includes NFC technology that will allow fans to enter venues through a simple "tap and go".

"The Ohio State University has one of the most successful college athletic departments in history, and Ticketmaster is thrilled to renew our already decades-long partnership," said Tim Martin, Senior Vice President of College Athletics at Ticketmaster North America. "With Ticketmaster digital ticketing technology available at all OSU athletics venues, fans and alumni will now experience live events in ways they never have before – and with an unmatched level of personalization tailored to each individual fan."

The Ohio State University has one of the most storied athletic programs in all of college sports, winning eight national championships and 37 conference championships in football, as well as national championships in baseball, basketball, fencing, golf, gymnastics, rowing, pistol, swimming and diving, synchronized swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. Ohio State University has 36 teams and hosts more than 150 athletics events every year on campus, as well as numerous concerts, family shows and other live events.

Over the past decade, Ticketmaster has supported more than 20 million tickets for OSU athletics and entertainment events. Ticketmaster also served as the official ticketing partner for the 10 largest attended regular season football games in the history of Ohio Stadium, as well as for hundreds of concerts and other live events in the Schottenstein Center since its opening in 1998.

Tickets for OSU athletics and entertainment events available at ticketmaster.com.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster now processes over 500 million tickets per year across 29 different countries.

Ticketmaster is based in Hollywood, California and is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). For more information, visit news.ticketmaster.com.

About Ohio State Athletics

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics sponsors 36 fully-funded varsity sports - 17 for women, 16 for men, and three co-educational. The department is committed to providing its more than 1,000 student-athletes with the finest in academic and athletics support in order to ensure a quality and life-enhancing experience. The Department of Athletics is completely self-supporting and receives no university monies, tax dollars or student fees.

SOURCE Ticketmaster

