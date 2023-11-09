OHIO TEAMSTERS: RECREATIONAL CANNABIS LEGALIZATION VICTORY FOR WORKERS' RIGHTS

News provided by

Ohio Conference of Teamsters

09 Nov, 2023, 16:51 ET

Passage of Issue 2 Will Lead to Sustainable, Middle-Class Careers

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Pat Darrow, President of the Ohio Conference of Teamsters, regarding the passage of Issue 2 by Ohio voters on Nov. 7:

"The passage of Issue 2 highlights the immense potential for career growth and economic empowerment within this burgeoning craft. The Teamsters are committed to ensuring that these workers have the rights and opportunities they deserve. This means organizing recreational dispensaries – like Strawberry Fields in Columbus – and securing collective bargaining agreements that provide workers with on-the-job protection, job security, paid time off, annual raises, and other benefits.

"We encourage public officials to shape a responsible and equitable regulatory framework that benefits cannabis workers and the communities they serve. This means doing things like listening to organized labor during the policy-making process, accounting for employers' labor relations when awarding licenses and providing incentives for employers to maintain labor peace.

"This is a significant moment for Ohio, and we are excited about the positive changes it will bring for cannabis workers and their families."

The Ohio Conference of Teamsters represents over 40,000 Teamster members throughout the state. For more information, go to ohioteamsters.org/.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Ohio Conference of Teamsters

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.