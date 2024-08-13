Ohio VC Fest Returns to Cleveland Fueling Venture Capital Activity Statewide

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio VC Fest, the state's leading venture capital event, will take place September 17-18, 2024, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Hosted by JumpStart and JumpStart Ventures, this annual two-day event will bring together over 500 startups, investors, industry leaders and policymakers.

"Ohio VC Fest is a place where visionary ideas evolve into successful businesses simply by pulling the right people together," said Julie Jacono, CEO of JumpStart and JumpStart Ventures. "This summit brings together the change makers needed to boost Ohio's startup scene. It's about making real connections and empowering entrepreneurs to thrive."

Showcasing Ohio as a premier destination for tech startups and venture capital investments, Ohio VC Fest features curated one-on-one meetings, expert sessions and networking opportunities to spark meaningful connections.

The summit promises to infuse new capital into the state to accelerate VC investment, drawing over 75 venture investors representing more than $1B under management to Cleveland. This premier event will create opportunities for Ohio-based startups to build valuable partnerships with top firms from the coasts and the Midwest, including Advantage Capital, Fulcrum Equity Partners, and Edison Partners.

Ohio VC Fest '24 is presented by Cyrannus, a trailblazing venture capital disruptor offering the first AI-powered platform utilizing industry experts to rapidly evaluate promising seed-stage startups at scale, delivering a safe harbor and liquidity to investors. During the two-day event, Cyrannus will award a $40K investment to one Ohio-based company and provide $10K in non-dilutive capital to another deserving startup.

Ohio VC Fest '24 will include over six hours of Venture Connection meetings across two days. Founders, investors and corporates will be matched based on fit, delivering targeted elevator pitches and co-investment opportunities.

In addition to the matchmaking sessions, Ohio VC Fest offers a diverse program of workshops and panels where industry thought leaders can share insights and inspire new ideas. This year, the event also boasts an expanded demo hall, with 30 Ohio-based tech startups selected through a rigorous screening process showcasing health tech, software, hard tech and sports tech innovations.

This event is possible thanks to sponsors, including Thompson Hine, JobsOhio, Big Kitty Labs, Rev1 Ventures, Cleveland Clinic, Silverline Consulting and many others. Registration is now open. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit OhioVCFest.com.

About JumpStart

JumpStart is a nationally recognized venture development organization that provides capital, services and connections to help entrepreneurs grow. In 2024, JumpStart celebrates 20 years of empowering entrepreneurs and driving regional economic impact through its comprehensive support services and investments across Ohio. To learn more, visit jumpstartinc.org.

About JumpStart Ventures

JumpStart Ventures is a division of JumpStart investing in Seed and Series A-stage technology startups throughout Ohio and beyond. With four investment funds under management, the organization provides a continuum of capital to startup founders as they move through critical growth phases. To learn more, visit JumpStart.VC.

SOURCE JumpStart Inc.