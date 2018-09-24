OHIO811 Now Includes Oil & Gas Producers

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Utilities Protection Service (OUPS), in collaboration with the Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) and the Ohio Gas Producers Underground Protection Service (OGPUPS), are announcing the consolidation of Ohio's two utility protection services under the unified OHIO811 trademark. "Call Before You Dig" just became easier for Ohio's excavators and homeowners, increasing public safety and the protection of the state's critical underground utilities infrastructure.

Ohio's Revised Code requires that ALL excavation contractors, property owners, or utility operators planning an excavation project must notify local utilities a minimum of 48 hours, but no more than 10 working days, prior to beginning any excavation. Now, a single call to 8-1-1 or a visit to OHIO811.org will insure that affected member utilities as well as those owning, operating and maintaining oil and gas production facilities are properly notified of planned excavations.

"This consolidation eases utility notification and legal compliance for Ohio's 11.7 million citizens and anyone else involved in property excavation projects within our state," said Roger Lipscomb, Executive Director of OHIO811. "Through this collaborative effort, we can more efficiently and effectively promote responsible digging, decreasing dangerous and costly damage to underground utilities."

"For nearly 30 years OGPUPS has been enabling oil and gas producers to protect their underground systems in conjunction with OUPS," said Matt Hammond, Executive Vice President of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association. "After much consideration we decided that it was in the best interest of all parties to consolidate and streamline the programs within a unified center managed by OUPS."

OHIO811

A vital resource for Ohio residents and businesses, OHIO811 serves as a communication link between those who have a need to excavate and those who own, operate and/or maintain buried utility facilities within the state of Ohio. OHIO811 promotes "Call Before You Dig" compliance through marketing and educational efforts, including a team of liaisons who are available to conduct safety presentations throughout the state. For more information, please visit www.OHIO811.org

Ohio Oil and Gas Association



The Ohio Oil and Gas Association is a trade association with members involved in all aspects of the exploration, production and development of crude oil and natural gas resources within the state of Ohio. For more information, visit www.ooga.org. Follow OOGA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

